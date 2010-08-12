Trending

SoundMagic PL11 review

If you buy the SoundMagic PL11s you will have very little to grumble at Tested at £22.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

For the money the PL11s are not a bad effort

For

  • Good bass
  • relatively smooth and calm sound

Against

  • Could do with a little more poise and agility

The discreet PL11s are pleasant in appearance and feel comfortable enough in your ears.

As well as the 'phones, SoundMAGIC provides you with a carry pouch and rubberised cable wrap. An in-line clip helps to prevent the cable from flapping about or snagging.

Start off with a hip-hop track such as T.I.'s Dead and Gone and the first thing that hits you is that they serve up a serious amount of bass.

There are others which exhibit more poise and agility, but at this money you can't grumble too much.

Some budget in-ears can be afflicted by thin and splashy treble, but the PL11s sound relatively smooth and calm. Not a bad effort.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.soundmagic.com.cn
Brand NameSoundMAGIC
Product TypeEarphone
ManufacturerShenzhen SoundMagic Technology Development
Manufacturer Part NumberPL11
Packaged Quantity1
Product NameSoundMagic PL11
Product ModelPL11

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response20 Hz
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance12 Ohm
Cable Length1.20 m
Maximum Frequency Response22 kHz
Sound Pressure Level100 dB

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignEarbud
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size9 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorIn-ear
Weight Approximate10 g
ColourGold

Miscellaneous

Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationWEEE

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year