Trending

Sony SVR-HDT1000 review

Stunning HD pictures and a massive 1TB of storage, but limited functionality Tested at £300

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

The SVR-HDT1000 is good – but you can’t help feeling that it should be better

For

  • Stunning HD picture
  • clear set-up menus
  • massive 1TB of storage

Against

  • Disappointing BBC iPlayer picture
  • EPG’s look and standard-def pics could be better

If you exist mainly on a diet of high-definition TV, we wouldn’t blame you for heading straight for this Sony.

This diminutive box squeezes in a 1TB hard drive, so you should have no trouble cramming it with more than 250 hours of high-definition content. For standard-definition that figure rises to a whopping 600 hours.

And, if that 1TB of storage isn’t enough (seriously?), a USB socket allows you to transfer files to an external hard drive.

The lack of a front display takes some getting used to; we’re left puzzled as to why it’s been replaced by a narrow light.

The presence of both a ‘Record’ and a ‘Record Stop’ button on the remote control makes much more sense, while the overlaid set-up menus are similar to those found on the Sony’s TVs.

Switch to the EPG and although information is presented in a clear, logical manner, the channel guide blankets the whole screen, obscuring what’s on the current channel.

No internet portal
It’s packing an ethernet socket, but the HDT1000 doesn’t feature Sony’s Bravia Internet Video portal. On-demand and catch-up content is extremely limited, therefore – but you can still access BBC iPlayer through the red button.

Standard-definition images are watchable enough, but rivals do a better job of handling on-screen noise, motion and detail.

The HDT1000’s strength is most definitely its display of HD broadcasts, with breathtaking clarity, stability and razor-sharp edge definition all combining to a hugely satisfying standard.

BBC iPlayer picture quality isn’t as good as the dedicated apps from the likes of Samsung and Humax – and the high-quality versions can appear worse than the SD original.

The Sony’s 1TB of storage will appeal to the ‘bigger is better’ crowd, and to a large extent this PVR performs admirably. There’s just an added layer of quality and usability that’s missing.

See all our set-top box reviews

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeDigital Video Recorder
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberSVR-HDT1000
Product NameSony SVR-HDT1000
Product ModelSVRHDT1000

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • HDT1000 1TB Freeview+ HD Digital TV Recorder
  • Instruction Manual
  • 1 x RF Cable
  • 1 x HDMI Cable
  • Remote Control
  • 2 x Type AA Batteries
Certifications and Standards

CE

Network and Communication

Ethernet TechnologyEthernet
EthernetYes

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
USBYes
Composite VideoYes

Audio

Audio FormatsMP3
Sound SystemDolby Digital

Technical Information

HD RecordingYes
Recording ModesEvent
Maximum Recording Time400 Hour

Video

Video SystemPAL
Video FormatsXviD

Physical Characteristics

Width32 cm
Depth23.1 cm
Weight Approximate2.20 kg
Height5.5 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions5.5 cm (H): 32 cm (W): 23.1 cm (D)

Image

Image FormatsJPEG

Storage

Hard Drive Capacity1 TB

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year