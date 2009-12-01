Trending

Sony KDL-40W5810 review

If Freesat takes your fancy, this is the best TV with it built-in Tested at £950

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

If Freesat takes your fancy, this is the best TV with it built-in

For

  • Adds Freesat to the 'W5500's substantial spec
  • brilliant contrast, colours and motion
  • solid upscaling
  • loads of detail for the money

Against

  • A little sibilance to sound

After 18 months of fence-sitting, Sony has joined the Freesat following.

Other than the Freesat tuner, this is identical to its stablemate, the KDL-40W5500: Full HD LCD with 100Hz Motionflow, four HDMIs, and a DLNA-compatible ethernet socket.

The usual Sony qualities shine through as soon as you play a Blu-ray. First, there's contrast: few sets go as black as this, but even in the darkest scenes it will find and reproduce any light with pure, punchy clarity.

Motionflow works well
The vibrant yet natural colours are another success, and Sony's Motionflow technology produces rock-solid, smooth and natural movement.

Switch to DVD and you can add clean and stable deinterlacing and upscaling to the positives. Sound is clear and direct, if a bit more sibilant than the very best.

There's very little between Freeview and Freesat in standard definition. Both have lots of detail and vibrant, punchy colours, but a touch more noise than the best.

Switch to Life on BBC HD, though, and Freesat suddenly makes sense. The Sony produces sharp, insightful, solid images.

Even backlight is bang on
This is usually the point in a Sony TV review where dodgy backlighting ruins everything, but our sample was impressive in this regard, too. In fact, its only problem is Philips' 42PFL9664, which is so detailed it manages to make the Sony look a touch soft.

That Philips is £500 more expensive, though. Next to its price rivals this Sony is a leader in the detail department. This is the best Freesat model we've seen.

Read all out TV Best Buys

Follow us on Twitter

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeLCD TV
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Product LineBRAVIA
Manufacturer Part NumberKDL40W5810U
Product NameSony KDL-40W5810
Product ModelKDL-40W5810

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • BRAVIA KDL-40W5810 LCD TV
  • AC Cable
  • Operating Instruction
  • Table Top Stand
  • Remote Control
DLNA CertifiedYes

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Technical Information

FeaturesAuto Program
Aspect Ratio16:9
Vertical Viewing Angle178°
Horizontal Viewing Angle178°
Screen Size101.6 cm (40")

Energy and Performance

Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemSurround Sound

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T
Scan Format1080p

Physical Characteristics

Weight with Stand Approximate21 kg
VESA Mount Standard300 x 300
Weight Approximate18 kg
ColourPiano Black

Warranty

Limited Warranty3 Year