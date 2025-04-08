8-inch tablets are the perfect size for carrying around in a jacket pocket while still offering enough display to justify not using a mobile phone. One of the best at this size is the iPad Mini (2021), which we had no qualms giving five stars to during testing.

Now we are on the 7th-generation iPad Mini, we're seeing some great deals on older models. Head over to Currys, and you can get the pink version of the 6th-gen iPad Mini for only £180 – that's almost a £300 saving and the lowest price we've seen. If you prefer the grey or white finish, both are discounted, but only down to £200.

Best iPad Mini deal

This is the iPad that has it all: unbelievable picture quality, class-leading audio performance, a super-slick user experience, and great looks.

The iPad Mini (2021) is wonderfully portable, and its 8-inch screen looks superb thanks to a shrunken bezel, which allows more screen real estate in a miniature footprint. The 500-nit LCD panel is also less prone to light leakage, allowing images to have more pop and punch.

And it sounds great too. Apple has put speakers on both ends of the tablet – a first for the Mini – which gives films a suitably cinematic scale when watching without headphones.

There is one thing you should note – there's no 3.5mm headphone socket. That means you’ll need a USB-C adapter for wired headphones, but it's not the end of the world if you're already using a wireless pair.

In our iPad Mini 6 (2021) review, we said the screen "lifts the experience from something close to that of a large mobile phone to one that’s altogether more tablet-sized and cinematic," adding "there’s a healthy amount of insight to enjoy, and there’s no faulting Apple for colour."

If you're an Apple fan and want a portable tablet at an attractive price, head over to Currys now and secure an almost £300 saving while stocks last.

MORE:

Read our iPad Mini (2021) review

Here are the best iPads for big and small budgets

Surprise! Apple updates the iPad Mini with a more powerful AI-ready processor and new finishes