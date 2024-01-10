Hands on: Samsung QN900D review

A feature-packed and powerful 8K TV which showed some very promising signs on the CES show floor. We can't wait to get it into our test rooms.

Just how smart can a TV get? Well, if you believe what a number of the major brands are saying at CES 2024, flatscreen IQs are set to go up a level this year thanks to the use of AI processing.

And, nobody made this message clearer than Samsung, who unveiled the QN900D, the company’s new flagship 8K Neo QLED TV for 2024. The line-up uses a new processing chip, designed to help deliver a wide range of AI enhancements to take “ picture and sound quality to a whole new level”.

We headed over to the company’s exhibition space for a closer look and to see all this new processing in action for ourselves. Read on for our first impressions (not powered by AI).

Design

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

While the emphasis was mainly on the capabilities of the QN900D’s brand new processor, there are a couple of key design highlights worth mentioning about Samsung’s flagship 8K TV. Firstly, the new model showcases what Samsung calls its Infinity Air Design. The QN900D sits on top of a stand which has been designed with a mirror effect to make it appear like the TV is actually floating. The stand is also smaller than previous years, to make it easier to put the TV up against a wall.

It’s a relatively compact design too, with Samsung claiming the 65in version as the world’s thinnest 8K TV screen, with a depth of 12.9mm. Speaking of sizes, the QN900D is available in 65in, 75in and 85in with a new 98in model also in the pipeline. Our time was predominantly spent with the 85in and 75in models at the show.

Features

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The engine powering the QN900D is called the NQ8 AI Gen 3 processor and Samsung claims it is the most powerful video resolution processor ever designed for a TV. The headline specs here are it boasts a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) twice as fast as that found on last year’s 8K model and with eight times more neural networks on hand to help with all the heavy lifting.

The TV offers a range of features designed to improve picture quality, not least ‘8K AI Upscaling Pro’. Given the dearth of consumer-friendly 8K content, Samsung realises the TVs have to be up to the job of bringing lower-quality content up to 8K resolution.

But it’s not just the TV’s 8K upscaling that’s getting a major boost in 2024. We’re particularly intrigued by ‘AI Motion Enhancer Pro’, which aims to combat common motion-processing issues that can occur when watching sports, especially via online streaming services.

Samsung claims the processor is powerful enough to automatically detect the actual sport being played, and will use deep learning to apply the proper ball detection model so it tracks movement more accurately and improves the ball’s stability in flight.

Switch over to audio features and AI comes into the equation once again with Active Voice Amplifier Pro. This is a proprietary dialogue booster which uses AI and deep-learning tech to enhance dialogue and voices by separating voice mixes from the rest of the audio, so you should be able to follow the dialogue at any volume.

The QN900D also supports Q-Symphony which allows you to connect multiple wireless speakers and a soundbar to the TV to create a seamless surround sound set-up.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

But it’s not just the QN900D’s picture and sound quality that gets an AI boost –so too does energy consumption. We saw a neat demo of the AI Energy Mode in action which showed the real time power consumption of the new model versus last year’s model. The demo clip playing showed a mix of bright and dark content and you could see power meters monitoring the usage on both sets. While the clip played you could see the difference fluctuate between 70 and 90 watts depending on the type of content on the screen.

Samsung’s Tizen OS gets a tweak for 2024 too, with the introduction of Samsung TV Plus. This delivers a new home screen and updated user interface which brings in content from different sources and services and presents it so users can access their favourite content more easily.

Picture

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

On the show floor, there were several demo clips to take a look at with a couple specifically designed to highlight the advantages of the new picture processing tech.

The first was a bright, punchy clip of a golfer hitting a shot from behind with the camera angle shifting to focus from her onto the flight of the actual golf ball. Samsung was comparing it side by side with the previous year’s 8K model to show the effect of the new AI Motion Enhancer. And, you could see that the tracking of the ball on the new set, was more stable and the round shape of the ball was much sharper and better defined all-round. It’s a tough test due to the ball’s small size and the old set definitely struggled, and was highlighted by the ball flickering on screen as it flew through the air, onto the green.

The second demo switched to showing the benefits of the AI Upscaler Pro. It was on the same two TVs so you could see the difference between content being upscaled on the newer model compared to the 2023 set. There wasn’t much motion on display here, but you could still see that the image on the newer screen looked a little clearer and better-defined with a higher level of detail, notably in the background.

We had another chance to see the upscaling in action at another demo in a separate meeting. Once again there were two TVs side by side which Samsung fed both 720P and 1080P content, this time from more recognisable content, such as the Netlfix adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. Here the jump in clarity and detail over the ‘conventional’ 8K TV were quite impressive, with textures of clothing appearing more realistic and greater sharpness and precision to the background which made it easier to see fine details.

Sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The one area of performance where it wasn’t possible to get a proper demonstration was audio, not that you’d have been able to make any judgement given the amount of hustle and bustle at the first look event. We’ll be able to give you our full opinion of course, when we have the QN900D wired up in our own test rooms.

Early verdict

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Now, not everyone is going to be looking at upgrading to an 8K TV in 2024, especially given the lack of content, and the long line of shiny new 4K models heading our way in the coming months, including Samsung’s own S95D QD-OLED.

But, after spending some time with the QN900D we’re intrigued to see just how this set performs in our test rooms. Motion handling, for example, hasn’t always been Samsung’s biggest strength and seeing the demo of it being handled so deftly on the 8K screen was impressive. We can’t wait to try it out for ourselves.

