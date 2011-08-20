Trending

Panasonic TX-P46GT30 review

The Panasonic TX-P46GT30 plasma TV is superbly watchable from every source Tested at £1100

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Best 46-47in TV, Awards 2011.This versatile 46in plasma is our favourite TV at this screen size - a worthy Award winner

For

  • Fully competitive images from every source
  • impressive in 3D
  • built to last

Against

  • 3D glasses are a cost option

We think by now it’s safe to say that Panasonic is on a roll with its 2011 TVs. After a couple of years in the ‘good-but-not-great’ department, the company has delivered a raft of thoroughly competitive screens – the TX-P46GT30 is the latest.

Unsurprisingly, this plasma has a lot in common with the TX-P42GT30 we tested (and enjoyed to the tune of five stars and a Group Test win) in our June 2011 issue.

Like its little brother, it has Freeview HD and Freesat TV tuners, it’ll record to a USB drive, and it has Skype video calling (among a raft of features) on the much improved Viera Connect on-line portal. But, annoyingly, it isn’t supplied with any 3D glasses.

HD broadcasts a pleasure to watch
The remote is essentially the same logical handset Panasonic has been using for years, and in conjunction with decent menus it makes the TX-P46GT30 easy to get the best from. And its best is thoroughly impressive.

The HD tuners are as efficient as any rival – rich and detailed, with lustrous blacks and a martial control of motion, they make even the most testing broadcasts (such as Wimbledon) a pleasure to watch. Skin-tones, especially, are a match for the best.

Blu-ray (both 2D and 3D) continues the theme. Strong contrasts, assured motion, deep, detailed blacks and natural textures and skin-tones make for an absorbing watch – and, provided you’ve ponied up for the glasses, 3D images are stable, solid and all but devoid of crosstalk.

3D images a tad dim
They’re a little dim compared with 2D pictures, but the wide viewing angle compensates.

The Panasonic is an assured upscaler of DVD content too, and manages to make the best of the sometimes-marginal quality available on YouTube and the like.

It even sounds passably full-bodied and distinct, even if there’s a definite ‘closed-in’ quality to its audio reproduction.

Panasonic is right in the zone at the moment and the TX-P46GT30 is superbly watchable proof.

See all our TV Best Buys

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join whathifi on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Product SeriesGT30
Product LineViera
Product NamePanasonic TX-P46GT30
Product ModelTX-P46GT30B
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.panasonic.co.uk
Brand NamePanasonic
Product TypePlasma TV
ManufacturerPanasonic
Manufacturer Part NumberTXP46GT30B

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand33.5 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate26.50 kg
Width with Stand109.1 cm
Weight Approximate22.50 kg
Height with Stand70.5 cm
Width109.1 cm
Depth5.8 cm
Height67 cm
Dimensions67 cm (H): 109.1 cm (W): 5.8 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesPicture and Text (PAT)
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Screen Size116.8 cm (46")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemVirtual Surround Sound

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption300 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption340 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Motion Interpolation TechnologyIntelligent Frame Creation Pro
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz
Analog TunerPAL
Enhanced Refresh Rate600 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationREACH

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year