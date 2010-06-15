Yamaha has taken the wraps off its two new 3D-capable, midrange multichannel receivers, the £450 RX-V667 and £600 RX-V767.

They'll be on sale in UK stores at the end of July, when they'll be joined by the company's new Blu-ray player, the £299 BD-S667.

Both receivers are equipped with HDMI 1.4a connections and can handle 3D video from Blu-ray straight out of the box. In addition, there are six HDMI inputs, one (RX-V667) and two (RX-V767) HDMI outputs, CinemaDSP 3D sound, full decoding of all high-definition audio fornats and YPAO auto set-up.

Wireless Bluetooth and wired or wireless iPod docks are optional. The wireless YBA-10 Bluetooth receiver allows music to be streamed from a PC/Mac or iPod through the receivers.

Multiple dock options

Alternatively, owners can choose either the YID-W10 AirWired wireless iPod/iPhone dock, which transmits sound in uncompressed PCM, or the YDS-12 wired iPod dock.

To further enhance the sound of compressed audio formats such as MP3, Yamaha has fitted the RX-V667 and RX-V767 with its Compressed Music Enhancer.

Power output is 7 x 90W RMS on the '667 and 7 x 95W RMS on the '767.

Both models get video upscaling to 1080p ia HDMI, a revamped video processor, new GUI, Adaptive Dynamic Range Control and Silent Cinema technology – the latter designed to create a multichannel surround effect when listening through stereo headphones.

Also joining the Yamaha 2010 range is its new Blu-ray player, the BD-S667. It's not a 3D-capable model, but has full HD audio decoding, bitstream and multichannel linear PCM output via HDMI, support for BD Live content ia Ethernet, video upscaling to 1080p, xv Colour and Deep Colour.

We've asked for review samples and will be testing all three models as soon as we can.

