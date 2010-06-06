Yamaha has issued a safety notice on seven of its amplifiers – up to 30 years after they were manufactured.

It's been discovered that there's a small chance that 220/240V versions of some amps made between 1980 and 1982 can develop faults in their power supplies, potentially leading to smoke or even fire.

The full text of the notice is below:

Yamaha still taking special care after 3 decades:

Important safety advice regarding Yamaha amplifiers which were manufactured 1980 - 1982.

Models A-760, A-760II, A-960, A-960II, A-1060, M-50, M-70 and B-6

We would like to express our thanks to Yamaha customers for their appreciation of Yamaha's outstanding quality and durability. It is our pleasure to see many customers enjoying our hi-fi products for decades.

During on-going quality assurance tests that we regularly undertake for our entire portfolio of products, a potential security risk has been identified which necessitates taking the above-mentioned devices (220/240V power supply) out of operation.

After years of use and in rare cases, the power supply can become faulty. In the most extreme cases, heavy smoke or even fire may develop inside the device.

To eliminate all risks, we have decided to take voluntary safety measures. Customers are advised to remove the plug from the mains socket and contact us before using the device again.

Should you know of others in possession of an affected device, please inform them.

Contact us on + 44 (0) 1908 369213 (9:00am – 5:00pm), or alternatively send an email to service@yamaha.de or visit it our support page via the following link: http://uk.yamaha.com/en/support/

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter