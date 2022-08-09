Xbox is testing a Game Pass family plan

Microsoft is somehow making its already fantastic Game Pass subscription offer more enticing, especially if you have friends and family that already use the service. A new Insider update (Xbox’s beta testing programme) allows users to share Game Pass Ultimate between multiple accounts, four to be exact.

This update will allow gamers who use Game Pass on Xbox consoles, PC and cloud streaming, to form groups and share access to the library of downloadable and streamable titles. While this will be part of the Insider programme for early testing, not all members of your group will need to be a part of the Insider programme. If you decide to upgrade to this new shared plan, Microsoft will convert the time remaining on your current subscription onto this tier. For example, a month of Game Pass Ultimate will be converted into 18 days of this new shared tier.

There’s only one catch, this new Insider update is only available if you live in Ireland or Colombia. This is most likely a limited test to see how the shared subscription tier performs, and we assume Microsoft will open this new option to more regions in the coming months. Pricing looks to still be awaiting confirmation. Are you interested in upgrading to a Game Pass group plan?

