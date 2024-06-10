Wilson Audio's remastered Watt/Puppy loudspeaker reimagines an 80s icon with modern-day tech

Wilson Audio's original WATT/Puppy loudspeakers are, according to their makers, the world's bestselling speakers above $10,000, so it's little wonder that a full-blown remaster would eventually see the light of day. That day finally came at this year's High End Munich 2024 showcase, during which we were treated to a glimpse of the rather premium remasters in the flesh.

As of today, however, the new Wilson Audio WATT/Puppy loudspeakers have unmistakably arrived via their official global launch. The new WATT/Puppy towers take their design inspiration from the original old dogs, incorporating the same angular, hands-sculpted design sported by the 1986 floorstanders, albeit with some rather comprehensive internal upgrades.

The speakers each use a single 25mm carbon tweeter and an 18cm midrange driver alongside two 20cm bass units packing cellulose composite cone technology. The towers further incorporate modern-day Wilson Audio tech, such as the US brand's specially designed and "inherently inert" composite enclosures in pursuit of greater drive unit stability.

Wilson's original WATT/Puppy went through eight iterations between 1986 and 2011, incorporating an ever-changing combination of materials in search of the best sound. The 2024 reboot is constructed with what the maker describes as the "most refined materials" possible, showcasing specially constructed internal bracing and vibration-sink and damping interface materials striving for a stable, noise-free enclosure.

The new Wilson Audio Watt/Puppy loudspeakers on display at High End Munich 2024. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The new units also incorporate Wilson Audio's proprietary capacitors, wound in-house to meet tight tolerances and thus provide greater low-level resolution, revealing, says the manufacturer, "the subtle nuances of sound reproduction with remarkable clarity and depth".

Standard finish options include walnut, silver and a rather fetching spearmint coating, though Wilson Audio promises colours for the cabinets, grilles and hardware can be specified individually, opening up hundreds of potential combinations. Just so everyone knows you've got something special, the speakers' rear resistor panels even boast a limited-edition medallion commemorating Wilson Audio’s 50th anniversary.

The reimagined Wilson Audio WATT/Puppy floorstanders are available for £41,998 (approx €49,500 / $44,500) per pair for standard colours, including VAT and installation. Premium and custom colours are also available at extra cost.

