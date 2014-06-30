Another week, another chance to see a selection of readers' hi-fi and home cinema systems.
The latest batch of #WHFsystems features a lovely Linn Sondek turntable, plenty of Cyrus separates, some KEF 107 speakers, Martin Logan kit and plenty more besides.
Don't forget you can search Twitter for #WHFsystems to see older pictures, and you can get involved on Twitter or Facebook every weekend.
