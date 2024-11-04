What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024: British icons dominate our speaker package category for yet another year

It is that time of year again, when our team of home cinema experts reveals the best speaker packages we have reviewed and recommend for our annual What Hi-Fi? Awards.

And while some of our What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 product categories, such as the TV and projector ones, may be full of new products, some of which managed to dethrone long-standing incumbent winners, that isn't the case with speaker packages.

Indeed, despite us hunting high and low for new potential entrants, this year’s best speaker package category remains fairly static, once again dominated by two big-name British brands.

First up, the Wharfedale DX-3 HCP retains its crown, winning the 'best speaker package under £500' trophy for yet another year. This long-time winner remains a fantastic option for buyers who are short on space as well as cash. Despite the dinky 5.1 package being the smallest in Wharfedale’s portfolio, it delivers a detailed crisp sound with wonderfully punchy dynamics, The DX-3 HCP is the first of three speaker packages from Wharfedale to win this year.

Above it, the Wharfedale Diamond 12.1 HCP wins the step-up 'best speaker package £500-£1000' gong. Despite facing stiff competition, it remains the best home cinema surround sound system we have found at this price. Highlights include impressive levels of insight, a taut, melodic subwoofer and a wide, uniform soundfield that, when paired with a top TV or projector, leads to a truly thrilling home cinema experience.

(Image credit: Future)

The Diamond 12.3 HCP (pictured above) is the third and final speaker package from Wharfedale to retain its crown, winning the 'best speaker package £1000-£1500' award. The dapper-looking 5.1 package still sets the performance benchmark at its price with its taut snappy subwoofer and entertaining and consistent surrounds combining to produce a best-in-class surround presentation at this lofty price point.

Danish brand Dali remains the only non-British speaker manufacturer to make it into our speaker package winners list. For another year, its stellar Dali Oberon 5 5.1 package wins the 'best speaker package £1500-£2000' prize. It offers movie fans stylish looks and a full, warm sound. You won’t find a better option at this price.

Last but by no means least, British hi-fi powerhouse Bowers & Wilkins once again takes first place in our competitive 'best speaker package over £2000' category, with its five-star (pictured top) set built around its 606 S3 and 607 S3 standmounts. For a second consecutive year, this B&W package is the top option for buyers with cash to spare. Despite its small dimensions, it delivers a mighty sound with best-in-class dynamics and oodles of energy.

That’s a wrap on this year’s What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 speaker package winners. But make sure to stay tuned as we will be revealing this category's prestigious Product of the Year Award, plus our annual Readers' Award, Innovation of the Year winner and Outstanding Contribution, on the 14th of November at our black-tie ceremony event.

