What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022 issue on sale now!

After much deliberating, a lot of hard work and some tough decisions, we are pleased to be able to announce the winners at this year's What Hi-Fi? Awards.

A total of 109 winners of Best Buy Awards and our most prestigious Product Of The Year gongs were announced on November 9th at a fancy event in London, and we present them here in full this issue.

But, as usual, you can count on us to bring you reviews of the very latest hi-fi and AV products in our First Tests section too.

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here (opens in new tab), or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad (opens in new tab), Android devices or Kindle edition (opens in new tab).

Welcome to the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022

Remarkably, this year marks the 40th anniversary of the What Hi-Fi? Awards – which were launched six years after the magazine first appeared in the newsagents of the UK.

We take our responsibility extremely seriously to find you, the reader, the best hi-fi and home entertainment equipment you can buy. That means whittling down hundreds of products in 26 categories to those very best examples you will find in these pages. It’s a process that involves many hours in test rooms, plenty of ‘robust discussions’, and, dare we say it, sleepless nights.

In the end, it is all worth it. This magazine is the fruit of our labour, and each and every product we celebrate here has earned its place as a Best Buy, and is well worthy of your consideration.

Our long-time readers will know just why you can trust What Hi-Fi?. Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. And this has been the What Hi-Fi? way since 1976...

So, whether you're looking for a great new TV, an upgrade to your stereo set-up, a home cinema projector or soundbar, or the best wireless speaker or noise cancelling earbuds (and all points in between), this should be your go-to source for hi-fi and AV kit. Every recipient of a What Hi-Fi? Award is a class-leading product, deserving of our praise at different levels of budget and spanning the entire home entertainment technology spectrum. In short, you can be absolutely sure each and every one will be worth your time and investment.

So pick up this month's What Hi-Fi? magazine, settle back and read about all of our Award winners in this special, bumper issue.

First with reviews

As always our First Tests section is where you'll find our famously in-depth, impartial and expert reviews of all the latest AV and hi-fi kit.

First up this month we've got a fantastic new all-in-one stereo system from Technics, the SA-C600 – it's a compact, well-featured just-add-speakers system that deserves an audition if you're in the market for this kind of space-saving hi-fi solution.

Projectors are big business and LG's latest ultra short throw home cinema projector should tick all the boxes for an immersive movie experience. Find out what we made of the LG Cinebeam HU715Q in this issue!

Moving on, we tested Apple's new iPhone 14 and Astell & Kern's dedicated portable music player the A&norma SR25 MkII. Sonos's Sub Mini – as you might guess, a smaller version of the Sonos Sub – and Hisense's groundbreakingly inexpensive 65-inch mini-LED TV were also on our testing benches this month. Then we stuck the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in our lugs and shut the world out – thanks to Bose's superior noise-cancelling tech.

Find out more in this month's special Awards issue of What Hi-Fi?

Finally, don't forget to check out our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy. If you’re looking to purchase anything from a pair of wireless headphones to a home theatre speaker system, this section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

Whatever you do, don't miss the Awards 2022 issue of What Hi-Fi? Grab a copy today, or simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone instead. Enjoy!

