Blu-ray releases

Selma – Blu-ray release of the week

Selma

Selma hit the headlines this year for the Oscars it wasn't nominated for, rather than the two awards it was up for.

Ana DuVernay's film takes on the story of the stormy march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, led by Martin Luther King (David Oyelowo).

Consensus on the film suggests that it's good, but perhaps not great, although with an absolutely stunning performance from Oyelowo as MLK.

Taken 3

Liam Neeson's Bryan Mills returns in this tired and laboured sequel that sees no one 'taken'. Taken 3 sees Mills pursued by Forest Whitaker's government agent for a murder he did not commit.

What are the odds on a Taken 4? Not much at this point but perhaps, like the tagline puts it, this series should really 'end here'.

Project Almanac

Teenagers and time travel for the Xbox generation, Almanac has a fairly fresh take on the genre but there’s not enough plot. That and the whole found-footage schtick is really getting old now.

Monday 15th June

Game of Thrones series 5 finale – Pick of the day, 9pm

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For Netflix

A sequel that was several years too late, A Dame to Kill For couldn't recapture what made the original such a groundbreaking, stylish noir effort.

Following the same structure as the first film, the stories are weaker than before and the look, which was so captivating in 2005, now feels like old hat. The film's tone also veers towards nihilism and isn't particularly enjoyable.

Its one saving grace is Eva Green's performance as the sultry, duplicitous Ava Lord. Considering the talent involved, A Dame to Kill For should have been more than just sporadically entertaining.

Dark Matter Syfy HD, 8pm

The six-person crew of a derelict spaceship wake up with their memories wiped. Who are they, why are they floating in the farthest reaches of space, and why is the cargo bay full of weapons?

As they discover the ship is heading towards a remote mining colony on the brink of war, the six strangers must piece together their lives and decide whose side they are on.

Syfy has a history of commissioning shows with interesting premises but small payoffs, but with guest star Wil Wheaton from Star Trek and producers and writers from Stargate on board, we've got our fingers crossed for this one.

Game of Thrones Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Mother Mercy. And so here we are again. In the blink of an eye, it's the end of another gripping and often-controversial series of Game of Thrones. It's a perilous time for everyone involved: Stannis marches towards Winterfell after a devastating sacrifice, the Stark girls face their separate paths, Daenerys makes a temporary retreat with her dragon, and even Cersei Lannister no longer has any protection or power left.

The White Walkers are growing stronger and more dangerous then ever, too - can Jon Snow and his army stop their advance?

Tuesday 16th June

Penny Dreadful – Pick of the day, 10pm

Empire E4 HD, 9pm

The Lyon's Roar. It's family fun day at Empire Entertainment as Cookie arranges for the Lyon family to get together and record an album featuring Lucious, Hakeem and Jamal.

Penny Dreadful Sky Atlantic HD, 10pm

Little Scorpion. Vanessa and Ethan take refuge in the desolate cottage of the Cut-Wife (guest star Patti LuPone), but their cosy retreat is short-lived as Vanessa's dark past continues to haunt her.

Dara O Briain Meets Stephen Hawking BBC One HD, 10.35pm

Comedian and science fan Dara O Briain meets his boyhood hero Stephen Hawking. From the premiere of The Theory of Everything (Oscar-winning film based on Hawking's life and marriage to Jane Wilde) to visiting the celebrated scientist's home and place of work in Cambridge, they speak about his theories, his continued work, living with ALS, his family and the people who care for him.

Wednesday 17th June

Hannibal – Pick of the day, 10pm

Argentina v Uruguay Premier Sports, 12.30am

Copa America. Thanks to time differences, several of the Copa America matches take place late at night. After their unlikely draw against Paraguay in the first match, the pressure is on Argentina to get a result against a Uruguay team that has perennial biter Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani as a world-class strike duo.

Expect lots of tough tackling and players rolling about on the ground.

Jane the Virgin E4 HD, 9pm

Chapter Nine. One of Petra's secrets is revealed, which causes Jane and Rafael to worry about her intentions for the baby.

Hannibal Sky Living HD, 10pm

Primavera. After last week's deliciously decadent episode where the focus was solely on Hannibal and Bedelia's European escapades, we finally catch up with Will Graham and the rest of the FBI.

Hannibal isn't one to stay quiet, though, and Will has tracked him down to Italy, thanks to a macabre valentine present left by his former friend.

The Affair Sky Atlantic HD, 10pm

Noah and Helen return to Brooklyn but the poverbial excrement hits the fan as Cole (Joshua Jackson) finds out about the affair and confronts Alison about it.

Thursday 18th June

Celebrity MasterChef - Pick of the day, 8.30pm

Celebrity MasterChef BBC One HD, 8.30pm

The celebrity version of our favourite cookery competition always starts out as a laugh, but then gets into proper, intense MasterChef territory when they really get into it. The new series has 20 familiar (or thereabouts) faces from your tellybox - musicians, actors, newscasters, sportspeople and even businesspeople. To start off, tonight we have Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding, Chesney Hawkes, Yvette Fielding, and actors Sheree Murphy and Patricia Potter.

The first heats are on, and the contestants must endure the infamous invention test, work in a restaurant kitchen for actual paying customers, and then create a two-course meal for judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Mock the Week BBC Two HD, 10pm

Brand new series, with Dara O Briain and a panel of comedians making fun of the week's media news.

Regulars Hugh Dennis, Andy Parsons and Josh Widdecombe return, with guests Rob Beckett, Ellie Taylor and Milton Jones.

Friday 19th June

Terminator: Genisys on The Graham Norton Show – Pick of the day, 10.35pm

Celebrity MasterChef BBC One HD, 8.30pm

Last night's remaining four chefs must tackle the relay invention test (which first appeared in the most recent MasterChef series), before embarking on a mass-catering challenge: feeding more than 100 members of staff at Legoland.

Once that carnage is over, it's back in the kitchen to cook for past MasterChef contestants and winners for a place in the semi-final.

The Graham Norton Show BBC One HD, 10.35pm

The Governator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) are on the show tonight promoting the latest franchise sequel Terminator: Genisys (a spelling we do not in any way condone), while model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne talks about appearing in best-selling author John Green's latest film, Paper Towns.

Saturday 20th June

Rush – Pick of the day, 9pm

Lucy Sky Movies HD Premiere, 8pm

Scarlett Johansson takes the lead in this Luc Besson action film about a young woman who gains superpowers by accessing 100 per cent of her brain's full potential.

It's a silly idea (the science isn't convincing, even with Morgan Freeman explaining it), the plot is thin, there are some action sequences that would have been more impressive if this film came out in the late '90s, but ultimately we can't shake the feeling that ScarJo deserved better. Mindless fun, though.

Rush Channel 4 HD, 9pm

If you want real adrenaline, switch to this nostalgic but brilliantly executed film based on the rivalry between Formula 1 racers Nikki Lauda and James Hunt during the 1976 World Championship. Daniel Bruhl and Chris Hemsworth are perfectly cast as the two contrasting drivers, while Ron Howard captures the spirit of the golden era of F1.

Shame the sport isn't as romantic and thrilling anymore.

Sunday 21st June

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell - Pick of the day, 9pm

2015 Formula 1 Championship Sky Sports F1 HD, 12.30pm

The Austrian Grand Prix. We return to Austria for a trip around the Red Bull Ring for the eighth round of the 2015 Championship.

We expected Canada to be more exciting than it turned out to be, so could the Austrian GP provide the thrills F1 has been lacking this year?

It's all but guaranteed that Red Bull will be occupying the back row due to engine penalties, so it will be up to the Prancing Horses and Williams to take the fight to the Silver Arrows.

Queen's 2015: Final BBC Two HD, 2.05pm

Sue Barker presents live tennis coverage of the final from Queen's Club, London, which should whet the appetite of fans before this year's Wimbledon Championships starts at the end of the month.

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell BBC One HD, 9pm

The Black Tower. The Gentleman has Arabella in his clutches, but the grief-stricken Jonathan Strange isn't going down without a fight. Strange flees to Venice, determined to invoke fairy magic to resurrect his wife. But he unleashes a curse that could be the end of him...

Blood BBC Two HD, 10pm

An intriguing plot exploring the moral demise of a police family in Liverpool, as two brothers investigate a murder that they've committed.

But the real draw for this film is the incredible cast of actors involved: Paul Bettany, Mark Strong, Brian Cox, Stephen Graham and Adrian Edmondson. You don't get that combination of acting calibre in one film very often.

'Til next week...