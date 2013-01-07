Welcome to The Week in HD, our guide to all the must-see TV shows, films, sports and Blu-ray releases to grace your screen over the next seven days.

Monday, January 7

Blu-ray – The Imposter and Crossfire Hurricane

Two great documentaries hit Blu-ray this week. The Imposter is a riveting tale about a French man who impersonated a missing American schoolboy. Crossfire Hurricane is an intimate chronicle of the Rolling Stones' early years and rise to mainstream success.

Great British Railway Journeys (BBC HD 18.30-19.00)

New series: Michael Portillo continues chugging his way around the country, this time from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, to Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire.

The Polar Bear Family and Me (BBC HD, 21:30-22:30)

New series: episode 1 of 3. Wildlife filmmaker Gordon Buchanan gets as close as he can to a family of polar bears. See what happens when a bear tries to break a Perspex cage.

Tuesday, January 8

Stargazing LIVE (BBC HD, 20:00-21:00)

Season 3: episode 1 of 6. Dara Ó Briain and Professor Brian Cox examine the search for life on Mars, and look at the latest findings of the Curiosity Rover.

Bradford City v Aston Villa (Sky Sports 1 HD, 19:30-22:00)

Wednesday, January 9

World’s Most Dangerous Roads (BBC HD, 21:30-22:30)

Phill Jupitus and Marcus Brigstocke go and play on Bolivia’s infamous Road of Death. Their goal is the ancient mountain city of Potosi, almost 5000 metres above sea level.

QI XL (Dave HD, 19:00-20:00)

Season 6: episode 9. Stephen Fry and Alan Davies say interesting things about film and fame. Today’s guests: Emma Thompson, David Mitchell and John Sessions.

Chelsea v Swansea City (Sky Sports 1 HD, 19:00-22:00)

Thursday, January 10

Top Gear (Dave HD, 18:00-19:00)

Season 17: episode 6. Jeremy Clarkson and James May drive to the seaside in new electric cars, while Richard Hammond meets an extraordinary rally team.

Operation Iceberg (BBC HD, 19:00-20:00)

Part 1 of 2. Scientists explore the inside of a glacier, and a multi-million-ton block of ice falls into the ocean.

Friday, January 11

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One HD, 22:35-23:25)

Django Unchained is out soon! Quentin Tarantino talks about his latest (inevitably wacky) creation with Graham Norton. Also on the couch: James McAvoy, Alan Davies and Emeli Sandé.

The Review Show (BBC HD, 23:00-23:50)

Kirsty Wark and guests dissect the new year’s artistic highlights, including the film version of Les Miserables.

Live European Rugby Union (Sky Sports 2 HD, 19:30-22:00)

Saturday, January 12

Treasure Island (Sky 1 HD, 16:30-18:30)

Swashbuckling adaptation of the classic tale with Eddie Izzard, Elijah Wood and Donald Sutherland.

King Kong (ITV2 HD, 18:00-21:45)

If The Hobbit wasn’t enough Peter Jackson for you, check out this 2005 epic with Naomi Watts, Adrien Brody, and a giant ape who beats up dinosaurs.

David Attenborough’s Galapagos (Sky 1 HD, 20:00-21:00)

Season 1, episode 3: David Attenborough’s examination of the Galapagos islands’ wildlife continues. The star of the week: a giant tortoise called Lonesome George.

Osuna v Real Madrid (Sky Sports 4 HD, 18:55-21:00)

Sunday, January 13

Great British Food Revival (BBC HD, 14:00-15:00)

Clarissa Dickson Wright tries to get us cooking rabbits again, while Gregg Wallace plays with raspberries.

Unknown (Channel 4 HD, 21:00-23:15)

Somebody takes something from Liam Neeson again, and this time it’s his identity. He doesn’t like that, not one bit.