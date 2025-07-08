While the new £399 WH-1000XM6 have recently replaced the XM5 as the reference pair in Sony's wireless headphones lineup, the former flagships are arguably the better value – not least during Amazon Prime Day, which kicks off today and runs until Friday.

Amazon has been selling the Sony XM5 for £249 on and off for months, and it still is. But you can save an extra £30 on the discounted price if you head to the product page and click the 'with soft case' accessory option instead of the typically bundled hard case one.

That's how you can pick up the Sony XM5 for just £219 in the Prime Day sales. That's not far off the lowest-ever price we've seen them drop to (£208, John Lewis, December 2024), and a sensational price for what is still a sensational pair of headphones.

Want an even better price? You can bag a 'Grade A' refurbished pair for just £193 at EE, which states that 'their condition is so great that you probably wouldn’t be able to tell them apart from brand new ones'.

Since the release of the WH-1000XM6, the XM5 are no longer officially Sony's flagship model, and yet they still remain some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market due to their competitive sound and ANC abilities, combined with modern-day features that don't give away the fact they are now more than three years old.

Despite their age, the WH-1000XM5 remain the best wireless headphones on the premium market right now for performance-per-pound value. With a winning formula of sensational sonic clarity, comfortable design and genuinely useful everyday features, they are unrivalled at this knockdown price.

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, our in-house reviews team said: "The WH-1000XM5 possess all the elements that have made the previous generations class-leaders at the money, including that effortlessly musical sound. But the latest generation manages to deliver even greater clarity and a more open presentation. It's actually quite a jump."

Their noise cancellation is superb, too, plus, they offer a feature set that's incredibly useful: 'Speak to Chat' pauses playback when you start talking; 'Quick Attention' lowers the volume when you cover the right earcup; and 'Wearing Detection' senses when you take them off and automatically pause your audio.

Bluetooth Multipoint and LDAC Bluetooth support, plus a 30-hour battery life, complete a comprehensive spec sheet that hasn't aged in the headphones' three-year lifespan.

For £219 in the Amazon Prime Day sale, or £193 for a Grade A refurbished pair, they are truly excellent buys.

