Hello everyone, welcome back to another week of the best of HD and 3D films, TV shows and sports.
A couple of interesting things this week: Mad Men is finally back on our screens (on Sky Atlantic), there seems to be a lack of riveting Sunday night drama on BBC for the first time this year, and it's actually summer with a summer sun and summer heat.
Here's our pick of what to watch this week:
Monday 26th March
Sri Lanka v England - Sky Sports HD1 - 5am
First test, day one
Man United v Fulham - Sky Sports HD1 - 7pm
Barclays Premier League
Hellboy II: The Golden Army - ITV2 HD - 9pm
Action fantasy sequel of a comic book adaptation which sees the return of demons saving humanity. Ron Perlman, Selma Blair and Doug Jones return with some pretty swish CGI.
Ad Men - Sky Atlantic HD - 9pm
Leading up to tomorrow's long-awaited Mad Men series 5, this one-hour doc takes a look at UK's own mad men and the world of British adveritising from the swinging 60s to the digital world today.
Tuesday 27th March
Sri Lanka v England - Sky Sports HD1 - 5.25am
First test, day two
Tottenham Hotspur v Bolton Wanderers - ESPN HD - 7pm
FA Cup
She- Wolves: England's Early Queens - BBC HD - 7pm
Being a Tudor queen was never very easy, what with Henry VIII's ever-changing temperament. In 1553, for the first time in English history, all the contenders for the crown were female: Jane, Mary and Elizabeth. Dr Helen Castor explores how they struggled with a crown made for a male head, and just how cool Elizabeth I was.
Mad Men - Sky Atlantic HD - 9pm
A Little Kiss - Mad Men is back. In this double-bill opener to the multi-award winning show, we're reunited with the fabulous world of Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce and all the tantalising plot lines we left off last season: Don and Megan's marriage - a disaster waiting to happen, or will Don stop with all the lies? Will Roger ever find out that Joan kept the baby? What'll happen to Pete & Co now that they've lost Lucky Strike? As for me, I can't wait for more one-liners from Roger and Peggy being awesome. Oh, and the clothes of course.
Wednesday 28th March
Sri Lanka v England - Sky Sports HD4 - 5.25am
First test, day three
Smokin' Aces - ITV4 HD - 10pm
A whole host of assassins try to kill a guy to stop him from testifying against the Mafia. With Jeremy Piven, Ryan Reynolds, Ben Affleck, Alicia Keys, Chris Pine, Andy Garcia - it's just a lot fun.
Suits - Dave HD - 11.20pm
If you've been watching Suits, you definitely don't want to miss the two-part finale, where Mike starts digging into Harry's past association with the district attorney, who wants help when his office is being investigated.
Thursday 29th March
Sri Lanka v England - Sky Sports HD1 - 5.25am
First test, day four
Chaos - 5 HD - 10pm
Jason Statham AND Wesley Snipes? Add in a bank robbery and you've got yourself a killer thriller.
Friday 30th March
Sri Lanka v England - Sky Sports HD1 - 5.25am
First test, day five
Orbit: Earth's Extraordinary Journey - BBC HD - 9pm
In the last episode, we travel from the March equinoc to the end of JUne, watch Spring arrive in the Arctic, and see how the earth's jaunty angle of tilt creates extreme weathers by chasing a tornado.
The Bourne Identity - ITV2 HD - 10pm
The first in the Bourne trilogy, with Matt Damon playing amnesiac government assasin Jason Bourne and attempting to regain his memory while evading (well, killing) anyone who gets in his way. Lots of dizzying camera work.
Scream 4 - Sky Movies HD Showcase - 8pm
Possibly the most successful sequel franchise, Ghostface is back with his slasher ways, with new rules on how to survive a horror movie. Neve Campbell, Courney Cox and David Arquette are still alive and kicking. Scream 4 hasn't lost any of its original magic, making you all frightened and jumpy while still delivering lots of laughs.
Saturday 31st March
The Voice UK - BBC1 HD - 7pm
Yes, I know it's yet another reality talent show, but The Voice is a refreshing alternative to any of Cowell's franchises and is worth a watch. In the auditions stage, the judges can't see who's singing, and the contestants get to choose their mentors.
The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn - Sky 3D - 11pm
Herge's classic comic strip about a Belgian reporter is rendered gorgeously in 3D animation by Spielberg & co, with Tintin globe-trotting with Captain Haddock and Snowy to find a lost pirate treasure.
Sunday 1st April
Newcastle United v Liverpool - Sky Sports HD1 & Sky 3D - 1pm
Barclays Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City - Sky Sports HD1 - 3.30pm
Barclays Premier League
The King's Speech - Sky Movies HD - 8pm
Beautifully directed and acted biopic of George VI, his ascention to the throne and how he overcame his stutter with an unconventional speech therapist. With Colin Firth, Helena Bonham Carter and Geoffrey Rush, it's no wonder it won so many awards.
Dara O'Briain Live at the Apollo - Comedy Central HD - 10pm
Possibly my favourite stand-up comedian, Dara O'Brian delivers a great night of improv, observations and satire for the audience at the Hammersmith Apollo.
'Til next week...