Sky has obtained exclusive rights to be the first UK broadcaster to offer Star Wars: The Force Awakens through its subscription service. Sky and Disney have reached a deal that will grant rights to latest episode of the Star Wars saga, but to other Disney films including Inside Out, The Good Dinosaur and the full roster of Marvel films. The films will be available to watch around nine months after their release in cinemas.

Gary Davey, Sky's Managing Director, Content, said: “Sky and Disney have been working together for almost 25 years. Our collaboration has continued to grow and the launch of the exclusive Sky Movies Disney channel two years ago has been a huge success. This new agreement means our customers can continue to enjoy the biggest blockbusters like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Inside Out before they are available on any other online subscription service."

Source: Sky

Back to the Future soundtrack on vinyl

Mondo is releasing the Back to the Future trilogy soundtrack on vinyl, in celebration of "Back to the Future Day" on 21st October 2015 - the date Marty McFly travelled forward to in 1989’s Back to the Future II.

The vinyl boxset will come with collectible packaging by DKNG studios, original album artwork and liner notes from screenwriter Bob Gale, with his thoughts on Alan Silvestri’s score.

The box set comprises six LPs pressed on 180g coloured vinyl, and costs $105. Unreleased tracks from the sequels are also included and all the records are housed within a gatefold jacket in a hardshell slipcase.

Source: Mondo

Sony 4K YouTube channel

Sony has launched a 4K YouTube channel to offer tutorials and playlists of user-created content from owners and users of Sony 4K cameras.

Brett Erlich, channel manager said: “we’re building this community with the development of this technology. As it grows, we’ll grow.”

The channel will initially only support 4K, without High Dynamic Range (HDR), but Erlich has said “We will be addressing HDR in the future, but we're doing 4K first because of YouTube’s ability to support 4K.”

Sony will be producing most of the content itself at its Digital Motion Picture Centre on the Sony Picture studio lot. You can find Sony's YouTube channel here.

Source: 4K.com

Paramount Pictures movies on YouTube

Paramount Pictures has also added content to YouTube, in the form of hundreds of licensed movies. Although many of Paramount’s biggest titles are missing, the films include King Solomon’s Mines, Elvis Presley’s King Creole and Masters of the Universe. It’s thought the films have been made available in an effort to make money from advertising revenue, as they’d likely go unwatched.

Paramount describes the channel as: "a collection of Paramount full-length films and clips, including selections that range from black-and-white to color, comedy to horror, and everything in between.

You can access the Paramount Vault here.

Source: Music Business Worldwide

TVPlayer Plus launches in the UK

TVPlayer has launched TVPlayer Plus as an affordable pay-TV platform. The service will provide access to the Discovery Channel, TLC, British Eurosport, Cartoon Network, History channel, Lifetime, Gold and the Sony Movie channel, for £4.99 a month. The full line-up consists of 25 channels.

The platform is available on iOS, Mac and PC and will soon launch exclusively on Samsung smart TVs. A seven day trial is available on TVPlayer’s website

Source: TVPlayer