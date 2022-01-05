Vizio reveals 50-inch gaming TV with a 240Hz display

A host of gamer-friendly TVs have shown up at CES 2022, with Samsung touting its 'HDR10+ GAMING' standard and Panasonic promising next-gen gaming features. Now Vizio has gone one better, and revealed a gamer-friendly TV and soundbar.

The company's 50-inch M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Gaming Smart TV – aka M50QXM-K01 – supports 4K at 120Hz, making it ideally-suited to high-end consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

More of a PC gamer? The set also offers a variable refresh rate of 48-240Hz. That's double the highest frame rate you'd expect from almost all of the best gaming TVs on the market today, and should make for silky-smooth motion.

The display uses Quantum Dot technology, with active full array local dimming, to max out contrast levels, whether you're playing as as Mario or Master Chief. Other console-friendly features include Auto Low Latency, Dolby Vision Auto Gaming and HGiG, which is designed for better HDR gaming.

The Quantum X should pack a decent sonic punch, too. Vizio has kitted it out with DTS:X and Dolby Atmos eARC pass-through, not to mention Virtual:X surround sound and Bluetooth wireless headphone support.

Of course, you can add even more oomph to proceedings with the company's new M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 Sound Bar (aka M512E-K6). It uses Vizio's motorised "adaptive height speakers", as found in the P-Series Elevate soundbar, to achieve an immersive 3D effect.

Here's how it works: when the soundbar detects immersive content, it automatically adjusts the EQ settings and rotates the outer front speakers upward, to bounce sound off the listener's ceiling to create a 5.1.2 experience. Clever, if a little quirky.

In total, the 'bar has 11 drivers, including the two swivelling speakers and a new subwoofer designed to pump out earthy bass (down to 45Hz, apparently). There's also HDMI eARC, 4K Dolby Vision passthrough, Bluetooth, and a dedicated Voice Assistant Input for connected devices.

Vizio is yet to announce prices or release dates, but the California-based brand has made a name for itself with its 'affordable' screens and speakers.

MORE:

Should you buy a Vizio TV?

Our pick of the best TVs for every budget

Shop smart with today's best TV deals