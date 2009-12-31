Today's your last chance to pick up one of these top deals from Amazon before it raises its prices at midnight tonight (December 31st) when VAT goes back up to 17.5 per cent.

So if you want to save cash on a new TV, Blu-ray player, home cinema system or DAB radio, you'd better be quick:

1) Sony BDP-S360 Blu-ray player: £99.99 (was £149.10)



2) Sony BDV-E300 Blu-ray system: £299.99 (was £386.55, available Jan 1st)



3) Toshiba Regza 42AV635DB TV: £449.99



4) Toshiba 19DV615DB LCD TV/DVD combi: £179.99



5) Sony RDR-DC100B DVD recorder with 100GB hard drive: £227.64 (was £279.99)



6) Klipsch iGroove iPod dock: £99.98 (was £149.99)



7) Pure One Elite DAB/FM radio: £59.13 (was £69.99)



8) Philips BDP3000 Blu-ray player: £97



9) Ultimate Ears MetroFi 220vi headphones: £29.99 (were £49.99)



10) Sony NWZ-E444B E Series 8GB MP3 Walkman: £68.60

