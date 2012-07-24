UPDATE 24.07.12

Pure's new Pure Stream app for iOS has been released today and is available now on the iTunes Store. Existing users of the Pure Lounge app will be prompted to update on their Apple device.

Users will be able to stream music from their iDevice to either the Pure One Flow or new Sensia 200D Connect, or the Contour 200i Air (which requires a software update).

We've updated the app on an iPhone and discovered it will stream to some other, non-Pure DLNA devices too – although officially it's not supposed to do so.

According to the Pure Stream fact sheet, the ability to stream to non-Pure DLNA-compatible devices has been disabled "as we can't guarantee the performance or functionality of Pure Stream on non-Pure devices".

Pure says it's looking into the matter.

Published 19.07.12

Pure has launched a new app called Pure Stream, which promises to bring streaming from Android and Apple devices to selected Pure radios and music systems.

Pure Stream is available via an update to the free Pure Lounge app on Android, while the Pure Lounge app on the iTunes Store is set to go live "any day".

Using DLNA technology, Pure Stream will work with the new Sensia 200D Connect and the One Flow radio. It will also come to the Pure Contour 200i Air after a software update.

Pure Stream allows users to stream any music on their smartphone or tablet, including from Pure's own Pure Music subscription streaming service, to any compatible Pure product.

Colin Crawford, Pure’s director of marketing, says: “We already have a strong Airplay roadmap for 2012, but Pure Stream delivers similar convenience when playing from a Smartphone to compatible Pure wireless music and radio systems.

"Pure Stream is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Pure’s vision for the digital home, so expect to see more wireless streaming announcements from us later this year!”

We were told that a wireless multiroom hook-up between compatible Pure Stream products was in the pipeline, as well as adding more products to the Pure Stream family.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.