UK digital album sales have reached 100 million, the Official Charts Company has announced.

Records began just over six years ago, while it's just two years since digital album sales in the UK hit 50 million.

The 10 biggest-selling digital albums of all time have now all sold more than 250,000 copies online, led by Adele and Ed Sheeran, and followed by Lady Gaga, Kings of Leon and Rihanna.

Lana del Rey's album, Born To Die, is currently the best-selling digital album in 2012.

Digital sales now account for 34% volume of the total album sales market – compared to 1.6% back in 2006 when records began.

Around 64,000 albums were downloaded in that first week back in 2006, while now around 500,000 albums are downloaded a week.

The top-selling album last week was Now That’s What I Call Music! 82, which shifted 45,000 copies online. In the first week that digital album sales were recorded in 2006, the biggest-seller was This New Day by Embrace, with just under 2,000 digital sales.



BPI Chief Executive Geoff Taylor said: "Sales of digital albums are surging ahead as British consumers embrace the convenience, value and choice offered by online services.



"As our athletes compete against the best in the world, British artists have taken the gold and silver positions in the best-selling digital artist albums of all time."

