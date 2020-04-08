TV sale: excellent 43in Samsung 4K TV now just £379

If you're looking for an excellent TV deal – or even if you aren't – you'll probably want to know about the one currently being offered on the 43-inch Samsung UE43RU7400 4K TV.

That's because it is, according to Samsung, technically identical to our favourite – and Award-winning – budget small TV (the very similarly named UE43RU7470) and now available for £220 less than its original £600 RRP.

Very has reduced its price to just £379 , which is £50 less than the price other online retailers are selling it for.

Samsung UE43RU7400 43-inch 4K TV £499 £379

A 2019 model with a 4K panel that supports HDR – and not just vanilla HDR but the superior HDR10+ format – and boasts a copious smart app offering of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, BT Sport, Now TV and more!View Deal

Very does have a slightly delayed stock delivery on the TV, though, so if you can't wait a few weeks the next best price (which still offers you a very decent £170 saving) can be found at Crampton & Moore.

So what does the UE43RU7400 offer? As you may reasonably expect from a 2019 model, a 4K panel that supports HDR – and not just vanilla HDR but the superior HDR10+ format.

There's a copious smart app offering, too, with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, BT Sport and Now TV all present and correct. And, so long as it is technically comparable to the UE43RU7470 we tested, you get class-leading picture quality too. Not bad at all for around £400.

