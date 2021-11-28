Turntable deal: £100 off Award-winning Technics SL-1500C deck at Sevenoaks

Looking for a late Black Friday (or early Cyber Monday) turntable deal? This one is hard to ignore – in fact, we want you to do the exact opposite and listen up, because it concerns a 2021 Award-winner.

The deck on offer is none other than the Technics SL-1500C and the deal is simple: you'll get £100 knocked off the £899 price tag with the voucher code 'GDSAVE100' at Sevenoaks.

That's right, this superb direct-drive Technics record player is now just £799 at Sevenoaks.

A 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award winner. If you’re after a great sounding but fuss-free record player below a grand, the SL-1500C is a great buy – especially with this £100-off discount.

Not to be confused with the high-end SL-1000R turntable, introduced in early 2018, (which impressed us so much that it’s now become our reference record player) the SL-1500C is the company’s latest entry-level deck. But oh, what an entry-level deck!

This is a less elaborate mini-me of the high-end model, still using a core-less direct drive motor with sophisticated speed management circuitry, a hefty, well-damped chassis and a version of the company’s long-running S-shaped arm.

It comes supplied with the well-respected Ortofon 2M Red and is equipped with a very good built-in phono stage. There’s a switchable auto-lift function that takes the stylus off the record once the end of side has been reached and even the plinth is more sophisticated than its clean-cut appearance suggests. It uses a combination of aluminium, ABS and glass fibre to achieve the mix of rigidity and vibration control required to allow the turntable to do its job properly.

There are two finish options, silver and black, both of which can currently be bought for £100-off at Sevenoaks using the above voucher code.

Our advice? As we said in our review: "The SL-1500C is a beautifully made, fuss–free record player that sounds great." At this price, it's even more tempting.

