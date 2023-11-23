Turntable deal alert! This Award-winning record player enjoys first Black Friday price drop

It's always a good day when we see a deal on a five-star turntable; it's even better when the deal is on a Product of the Year Award winner. The Pro-Ject Debut Pro has been our top record player for two years in a row now – it's the most sophisticated and best-sounding deal Pro-Ject has made yet, marrying refined, precise sound quality with excellent build quality for a superb price.

That price – originally tested at £699 – has now come down to just £599 at Amazon thanks to this year's Black Friday sales. That's a saving of £100 on a truly wonderful, musical record player, and it's the first time we've seen a discount on this superb deck.

If you're after a great turntable that isn't too budget and isn't too high-end, this Debut Pro could be just right for you.

Pro-Ject Debut Pro was £699 now £599 at Amazon (save £100)

This is the most exciting turntable deal this year: the Debut Pro has won our Product of the Year two years in a row now, and is fantastic value for a top-class spinner that sounds incredibly refined, agile and precise – it's the most sophisticated and best-sounding turntable Pro-Ject has been made. This first-ever discount of £100 is worth taking advantage of.

The mid-price £500-£700 price category has been dominated by just one turntable for years (even decades): the Rega Planar 3. Pro-Ject's Debut Pro has the distinction of not only dethroning that Rega deck, but also for nabbing our coveted Product of the Year Award for the turntables category twice in a row in its price category.

Pro-Ject’s engineers have carefully developed almost every aspect of the long-running Debut series for this Pro model, with a hand-painted finish that looks and feels beautiful, a new precision-balanced and damped aluminium platter, a new tonearm that combines an aluminium inner layer with a carbon fibre outer skin – it all works smoothly too. The new Pick It Pro MM cartridge is crisp, balanced and while on the leaner side, it means the Pro-Ject turntable sounds incredibly agile and nimble.

It's a refined and detailed presentation, too, digging up so many layers of subtlety in a recording. There's also a great amount of space and sonic authority on offer and stereo imaging is fantastic.

As we said in our review: "It’s a musically convincing presentation, one where each instrument dovetails beautifully to add to the experience... The Debut Pro produces a stable and controlled sound too, one that retains its composure even when the music becomes dense and demanding."

If you want to breathe new life into your record collection or are looking to upgrade your vinyl system one step further, this Pro-Ject Debut Pro should be high on your wishlist. And with £100 off in this great Black Friday turntable deal, it could be the right time to make that purchase.

