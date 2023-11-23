Save £100 with this brilliant Pro-Ject Black Friday turntable deal

This Black Friday week has seen deals galore on some of the best audio tech in the business, with massive discounts on everything from wireless speakers to running headphones, standmount speakers to TVs. There have been some excellent hi-fi deals, too, and it's only going to get better.

We haven't seen that many deals on record players, though, and that's a great shame considering the quality and variety in the market today. That might all be about to change, however, as the five-star Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo is now available for £399 at Peter Tyson, Amazon and Sevenoaks – that's a great reduction of £100 from its standard £499 asking price.

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo was £499 now £399 at Peter Tyson (save £100)

Pro-Ject's chic, no-frills turntable is simply a delight to listen to, earning a five-star review because of its rich, full-bodied sonic presentation. Want an expressive and engaging player at a discount? This is one of the best turntable deals around – and the new £399 deal price is for all colour options.

Five stars



Deal also available at Sevenoaks and Amazon UK

In the market for a deck that costs well under £500, all while offering five-star performance in a pleasing, no-nonsense package? This could be the deal for you, with the exceptionally gifted Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo making a real case for itself thanks to a major chunk of cash off. We tested the Carbon Evo at £449, but the official price has been set at £499 for a while, so this £100 off is a worthwhile deal.

And we'd certainly urge you to snap one up if you get the chance. The Evo delighted us when we tested it a few years ago, especially for its rich, full-bodied tonality and expressive, engaging sound. You can assuredly find peppier, leaner rivals at this price (such as the Rega Planar 2), but anyone who values a real depth and meat to their music (and who doesn't?) should give the Evo a spin.

It's also really lovely to use and set up, benefiting from a lightweight and stiff tonearm and a ready-to-go assembly that takes mere moments to complete. That no-nonsense, slightly industrial design is rather appealing, and, unlike most other turntables, the Evo is available in various colourful finishes too.

Interested? You certainly should be, but know that we haven't seen stacks of turntable deals thus far during Black Friday week, so a £100 discount on a five-star model isn't to be taken lightly.

MORE:

The best Black Friday deals available right now – TVs, headphones, speakers and more

I've built a superb streaming system out of the best Black Friday hi-fi deals – save £900

Bag a bargain with the best headphone deals, too

Help with how to choose the right record player