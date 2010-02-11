An interesting day spent at Toshiba's 2010 product launch. The company's rightly proud of the progress it's made in the last year – it's now the number two player in the UK behind Samsung – but it's equally a little miffed that its biggest sales successes have come with cheaper (read: less profitable) televisions.

Hence the emphasis on new tech for 2010: with a few exceptions, this year's Toshibas promise to be as feature-laden as the best of the competition.

That said, there was precious little talk of 3D at this year's event. The super-sized, super-smart and super-expensive Cell TV apart, there was only the most non-specific mentions of active-shutter-enabled 3D kit being released 'later this year'.

Instead, the emphasis was firmly on a performance-enhancing technology available to many Britons right now: Freeview HD. Aside from launching Freeview HD-enabled TVs in several screen sizes, the company plans a twin-tuner HD PVR, the HDR-5010.

And the Japanese company's rehabilitation from its failed HD DVD project continues apace too, with a new Blu-ray disc player, the £129 BDX-2100, plus 'at least' three more players to come later this year.

Model details are as follows, with smallest/cheapest models first (product deliveries begin in April, with roll out to stores due to be completed for most models by June):



Televisions

AV Small Screen Series, available in 19in and 22in sizes

• HD-Ready (1366 x 768)

• Freeview tuner

• 50Hz

• USB viewer (JPEG/MP3)

• PC input

• 2 x HDMI

• Gloss black or white finishes available

DV DVD Combi Series, available in 19in, 22in, 26in and 32in sizes

• HD-Ready (1366 x 768)

• Freeview tuner

• 50Hz

• CI+ card slot

• PC input

• 1 x HDMI (19in), 2 x HDMI (other sizes)

• Gloss black or white finishes available, black only for 32in



AV Series, available in 26in and 32in sizes

• HD-Ready (1366 x 768)

• Freeview tuner

• 50Hz

• USB viewer (JPEG/MP3)

• PC input

• 2 x HDMI

• Gloss black finish







Toshiba Regza AV Series



LV Series, available in 32in and 40in sizes

• HD-Ready 1080p (1920 x 1080)

• Freeview tuner

• 50Hz

• USB viewer (JPEG/MP3)

• PC input

• 3 x HDMI

• Gloss black finish

XV Series, available in 32in, 37in, 40in and 46in sizes

• HD-Ready 1080p (1920 x 1080)

• Freeview tuner

• 100Hz

• CI+ card slot

• Resolution+ upscaler

• Dolby Volume

• SoundNavi

• Wireless ready with DLNA

• USB viewer (JPEG/MP3)

• SD card slot

• PC input

• 4 x HDMI

• Gloss black finish





Toshiba Regza XV Series



RV series, available in 32in, 37in and 40in sizes

• HD-Ready 1080p (1920 x 1080)

• Freeview HD tuner

• 50Hz

• CI+ card slot

• Resolution+ upscaler

• Dolby Volume

• Wireless ready with DLNA

• USB viewer (JPEG/MP3)

• PC input

• 4 x HDMI

• Gloss black finish





Toshiba Regza RV Series



SL series, available in 32in, 40in and 46in sizes

• HD-Ready 1080p (1920 x 1080)

• LED backlighting

• Freeview HD tuner

• 100Hz

• CI+ card slot

• Resolution+ upscaler

• Dolby Volume

• SoundNavi

• Wireless ready with DLNA

• USB viewer (JPEG/MP3)

• 4 x HDMI

• Gloss black finish.





Toshiba Regza SL Series



WL series, available in 40in, 46in and 55in sizes



• HD-Ready 1080p (1920 x 1080)

• LED backlighting

• Freeview HD tuner

• 200Hz

• CI+ card slot

• Resolution+ upscaler

• Dolby Volume

• SoundNavi

• Wireless dongle included in the box, with DLNA

• USB viewer (JPEG/MP3)

• 4 x HDMI

• Gloss black finish

Toshiba Regza WL Series

All Toshiba's TVs have been endorsed by the Energy Saving Trust, and will have at least a B+ energy rating, with many earning the full A-rated mark.

Other key product launches include a new Blu-ray player, with more to follow later this year:



BDX-2100, £130

• USB input

• Profile 2.0 with 256MB flash memory internal

• Ethernet port

• DivX, JPEG, WMA, MP3, AVC HD and MKV file support

• 7.1-streaming of HD codecs via HDMI

Toshiba BDX-2100 Blu-ray player



Plus five new DVD players:



SD1010, £35

• DivX playback

• MP3/JPEG playback

• Scart, composite video outs

• Coaxial digital out

SD2010, £40

• DivX playback

• MP3/JPEG playback

• Component, Scart, composite video outs

• Coaxial digital out

• USB port

SD3010, £45

• 1080p upscaling

• HDMI output

• MP3/JPEG playback

• Scart, composite video outs

• Coaxial digital out

Toshiba SD5010 DVD player



SD4010, £50

• 1080p upscaling

• HDMI output

• HDMI-CEC support

• DivX/MP3/JPEG playback

• Scart, composite video outs

• Coaxial digital out



SD5010, £55

• 1080p upscaling

• HDMI output

• HDMI-CEC support

• USB

• DivX/MP3/JPEG/HD JPEG playback

• Scart, composite video outs

• Coaxial digital out

The XDE600 player carries on from last year and there's a range of portable DVD players too, including the Toshiba SPD94 shown below.

To finish, we've a bevy of video recorders. First, four DVD recorders:



DR20KB, £180

• 1080p upscaling

• HDMI output

• Freeview

• DivX/MP3/JPEG/WMA playback

DVR20KB, £230

• 1080p upscaling

• HDMI output

• DVD and VHS drives

• Freeview

• USB

• DivX/MP3/JPEG/WMA playback

Toshiba RDXV60 DVD/HDD/VHS recorder



RD100KB, £270

• 1080p upscaling

• HDMI output

• 320GB HDD

• Freeview+

• USB

• DivX/MP3/JPEG/WMA playback

RDXV60K, £330

• 1080p upscaling

• HDMI output

• DVD and VHS drives

• 320GB HDD

• Freeview+

• USB

• DivX/MP3/JPEG/WMA playback



And finally (!) a twin-tuner Freeview HD PVR:



HDR5010, £350

• Freeview+ HD

• HDMI output

• 2 x HDMI inputs for external sources

• 500GB HDD

• USB x 2

• DivX/MP3 playback

• Ethernet



Toshiba HDR5010

For more on Toshiba's 2010 product range, and the forthcoming Cell 3D TV, watch our video reports on whathifitv.

