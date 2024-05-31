This ultra-affordable Bluetooth speaker with 24-hour battery could be your new summer sidekick

Following the release of the burly XSound Plus 2 Bluetooth speaker, Tribit Audio has returned with a sequel to its original Stormbox portable model in a bid to rival the best that JBL and Ultimate Ears have to offer. The budget audio brand, known to us for its five-star Tribit Stormbox Micro 2, has unveiled the Stormbox 2 which, on the face of it at least, boasts significant upgrades from the original model.

The sophomore effort once again targets the affordable, feature-hungry end of the market, employing dual passive radiators and a total of 34 watts of power, a significant advance on the 24 watts offered by the first Stormbox.

The numbers are also pretty healthy in terms of stated battery life. The new Tribit promises 24 hours of continuous playtime from a charge time of roughly four hours, while an IPX7 waterproof rating means that the speaker should be able to survive heavy downpours and a quick dunk in the local pool without too much fuss.

(Image credit: Tribit)

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 capabilities, the Stormbox 2 features a built-in microphone for taking hands-free calls, while a handy XBass button bolsters the beefiness of the speaker's lower-end oomph. Party Modes capabilities are on board for chaining multiple speakers together, and you'll be able to pair with the Stormbox Flow and XSound Plus 2 if you're keen on getting your Tribits together for a mini wireless party.

The Stormbox 2 even features an aux input for connecting your music source directly to the unit (maybe it isn't totally dead after all) and a USB-C port for charging, not to mention a handy carry lanyard for taking it out and about.

The Tribit Stormbox 2 will be available in June, priced at £63 / $68. That's a pretty meagre price tag, undercutting the JBL Flip 6 (currently around $100 / $100) and the Sonos Roam (roughly £137 / $137) and only displaying a small increase on the £60 / $60 of the Stormbox Micro 2.

