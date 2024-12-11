This powerful, party-ready Bluetooth speaker boasts 30-hour battery life and karaoke capabilities

If you're in the market for a burly portable Bluetooth speaker with strong battery life and party-ready credentials, Tribit might have the answer. The brand, whose small and affordable Stormbox Micro 2 portable speaker is one we're rather fond of, has unveiled the Stormbox Blast 2, a much larger unit built for big sound wherever you go.

A successor to the original StormBox Blast, the second-gen speaker offers 200W of power in total, housing an 80W subwoofer, dual 45W mid-range drivers and two 15W tweeters. The StormBox Blast 2 features a 2.1 channel design powered by dual amplifiers to deliver "balanced and dynamic sound", while twin passive radiators strive for deeper bass resonance.

The Bluetooth 5.4-supporting StormBox Blast 2 boasts a solid 30-hour playtime, a strong number that beats the 20 hours offered by the JBL Charge 5 and the 24 hours boasted by the JBL Xtreme 4. Like those aforementioned JBL Award-winners, the Tribit can also charge phones and portable electronic devices on the go.

(Image credit: Tribit)

The StormBox Blast 2 has evidently been built for getting the party started. The new speaker offers a karaoke function with an adjustable reverb effect and supports dual wired or wireless microphone connections. Exterior speaker lights, meanwhile, will pulse to the rhythm of the song playing, or else users can pick their favourite colour in the Tribit app. An IP67 rating, meanwhile, should keep the Tribit safe should a drunken wedding guest spill their drink over its burly exterior.

The new Tribit even features the brand's 'X3D algorithm' which "adds an extra layer of excitement to every gathering" by offering a more immersive sound experience for events and parties.

The StormBox Blast 2 is available now for £200 / $200, with Tribit offering a £50 / $50 discount voucher at Amazon valid until December 15th.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read our Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 review

These are the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy

What Hi-Fi? Christmas Gift Guide 2024: presents for music lovers and cinephiles everywhere