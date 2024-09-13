This hugely tempting deal slashes nearly £200 off five-star Bowers & Wilkins wireless headphones

Of all the deals we've seen this year, this has to be one of the most tempting. The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 are five-star wireless headphones, blending style, substance and stunning sound in what we believe are some of the best performers in their somewhat exclusive price bracket.

That asking price has just become a lot less prohibitive too. While they debuted a few years back at £379, the Px7 S2 have collapsed in price, falling to just £184 at Amazon. This is quite a generous discount, so if you're after a sleek pair of quality headphones with over half the price slashed, this is too good a deal to pass up.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 was £379 now £184 at Amazon (save £195)

Even if you take their age into account, the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 are exceptional wireless headphones at an even more exceptional price. Arriving in 2022 for £379, the five-star cans are remarkable over-ears, rivalling the best in class and proving that Bowers is as good with headphones as with hi-fi. This could be a stock clearance deal, so once it's gone, it could be gone for good.

Lowest price on the Blue finish.

Five stars

Price check: £299 at Argos

Want a pair of outstanding headphones that we called "a stylish pair of wireless ANC over-ears, backed up by a forthright, detailed and analytical sound"? Who wouldn't?

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 are exactly that, and now that they've fallen to an almost ludicrously low price at Amazon, the value for money they represent is unmatched. The Px7 S2 offer strong noise cancelling capabilities that are customisable via the smooth-operating B&W headphones app, lasting for 30 hours at a time without needing a charge. They've even got aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec support, while a built-in microphone and on-ear controls, the latter of which can also be customised via the app, make them exceptionally easy to get along with.

Sonically, the Px7 S2 are refined, insightful performers with plenty of shine and sparkle. Instruments are agile and dexterous, integrated perfectly within a cohesive and well-ordered soundscape, all anchored by a taut bass reproduction and as much detail as you could hope for at this level. The B&W headphones offer a sophisticated, neutral and immensely detail-rich sound, so if you want cans that can pick out the particulars for under £200, you may well have found them.

And they just look so nice. From every angle, the Px7 S2 are sumptuous to behold, making rivals, such as the Sony WH-1000XM5 or the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, look rather plain in comparison. The only cans better looking than the Px7 S2 are the successors, the Px7 S2e or the flagship Px8, but something would be amiss in the world if that weren't the case.

Great features, sparkling sound and stunning looks – the Px7 S2 have the lot. At £195 off at Amazon, this is a fantastic deal

