This five-star Marantz streaming amplifier plunges in price thanks to this festive hi-fi deal

Streaming amplifiers – or just-add-speaker systems – are one of the biggest growing hi-fi categories in recent years. So if you are one of many wishing to build a convenient hi-fi system whereby stereo amplification and a music streamer source are combined into one space-efficient box, to which you need only connect speakers, this excellent deal may well appeal. This superb offer sees a two-time What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Marantz PM7000N drop to just £599 at Richer Sounds.

We originally tested the Marantz PM7000N at £999, but the price has hovered around the £799 mark in recent years. We've seen it drop down to £699 deal for Richer Sounds VIP members in the past few months, but this current £599 deal is a new low price for the five-star streaming amplifier. Whether you see it as a saving of £100 or £200, that's still a substantial chunk of money off a product with considerable pedigree.

If you're looking for an entertaining-sounding streaming amplifier with hi-fi pedigree but can't quite stretch to the more premium Technics SA-C600 or Naim Uniti Atom Award-winners, this Marantz deal represents fantastic value.

Best Marantz PM7000N streaming system deal

Five stars Marantz PM7000N was £799 now £599 at Richer Sounds (save £200 with VIP)

A huge saving on a former What Hi-Fi? Award-winner is not to be sniffed at, and this Marantz PM7000N is a special piece of kit. It's a practical, well-furnished just-add-speakers streaming system that really impressed us with its entertaining performance and spacious presentation. Sign up for free to the VIP membership to get this deal.

No, the Marantz PM7000N isn't the latest and greatest streaming amplifier, but it's still competitive on the features and performance fronts, especially at this newly discounted price.

The Marantz uses the HEOS streaming platform, an app-controlled gateway to streaming services such as Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon. Just note that you'll need a subscription to access services that require them, and that Tidal's hi-res streams aren't supported due to the Marantz not being MQA-compatible. As well as DLNA playback, which allows you to play files stored on your network, the PM7000N has AirPlay 2 for one-touch streaming from Apple devices, the offline convenience of Bluetooth, plus physical digital and analogue inputs to add a CD player, turntable or USB storage if you so wish.

We praised the PM7000N's "powerful, expansive and weighty" sonic character in our original review, as well as its ability to deliver healthy doses of clarity and insight. Dynamics are handled with composure, and overall the PM7000N fires out a pleasing, expressive sound that can cope equally with complex rhythmics as well as those quieter musical moments.

If you like your music to sound big, spacious and insightful and you don't mind the Marantz's rather traditional casework, this £599 deal price at Richer Sounds is worth considering.

