This Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal saves £60 and is still in stock!

The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal we can find right now allows you to pick up the brilliant portable games console for just £240, a big £60 saving on the original price.

Despite the arrival of the new Nintendo Switch OLED, the standard Switch is still in huge demand. It's fun, family-friendly and offers top tier games in the iconic Mario and Zelda series.

There was an even lower price for Black Friday itself, also on eBay, but this is the best deal around right now and we can't see it being beaten as we move into Cyber Monday. What's more, it will probably sell out with demand still huge ahead of Christmas.

Nintendo Switch £300 Nintendo Switch £300 £239.99 at eBay (save £60)

Unlike the PlayStation and Xbox, the Nintendo Switch doubles as a portable console. Slot the tablet-sized screen into the controller, and you can take Mario Kart, Donkey Kong and Animal Crossing wherever you go.

Prefer nostalgic family fun to bloody-thirsty shoot 'em ups? The Nintendo Switch is the console for you. It more than makes up for a lack of raw power and 4K graphics with an awesome selection of games.

Sales of games consoles are through the roof right now, what with more of us spending time at home and the winter nights drawing in. So to see eBay slash 20% off the Nintendo Switch is a welcome surprise.

Want a more affordable system? The Nintendo Switch Lite costs £200 and is purely for gaming on the go. It has a smaller screen and doesn't come with a dock for playing games on your TV.

There's also the newly launched Switch OLED, of course. At £310, it's much pricier, but it does offer some nice upgrades, including a 7-inch OLED display, enhanced audio and extra internal storage.

