This 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar system costs the same as the cheapest iPhone 15

Last week's CEDIA tech expo in glamorous Denver, Colorado saw the unveiling of the latest addition to Platin Audio's expanding lineup of WiSA-capable products, the Platin Milan 5.1.4 Soundbar System. The new setup incorporates a single transmitter to provide users with up to ten audio channels, including four Dolby Atmos, for a 'truly unique, immersive audio experience'.

The system consists of the soundbar itself accompanied by rear surround speakers and a subwoofer, a comprehensive yet compact option for listeners who crave Dolby Atmos sound but don't want to pay through the nose to get it.

The Milan system incorporates WiSA DS Technology for 16-bit 48kHz audio transmission from the bar to the surround channels, rear up-firing channels and the subwoofer channel.

With two satellite speakers (18 Watts), the central soundbar (55 Watts) and of course a subwoofer handling the bass (80 Watts), the Milan should have enough power to give you a solid, meaty listen that should fill your room with audio for a very reasonable price.

(Image credit: Platin Audio)

It's not short on connectivity options, either. On the back panel interface there's an AC Inlet, a single HDMI ARC/eARC, optical in, coaxial in and analogue in, as well as an RCA wired sub out, an ethernet port and a USB-A service port. Aside from physical hookups, the Milan boasts Bluetooth LE and aptX support, as well as wireless access via the native WiSA DS streaming platform.

In terms of physical design, the two satellite speakers are furnished with desk stands and wall brackets, while the plastic and matt soundbar features rubber feet to prevent slipping. The soundbar also features a digital screen, as well as physical on-unit buttons controlling power, volume, play/pause and source selection.

According to Kevin McDonald, Senior VP of Marketing at Platin Audio, "Milan 5.1.4 turns home entertainment into a true cinematic experience...the system comes with everything you need for true surround sound".

The new Platin Milan 5.1.4 Soundbar System is available to buy now for $799 (further prices pending).

