The 5 best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals for 2020

The big day is here. The world's gripped in a Black Friday frenzy, and with so many deals out there it can be tough to plate up on the genuinely delicious treats from what is a groaning sales table smorgasbord. If you're after a Bluetooth speaker, for example, how can you be sure that what you're getting actually sounds good, performs well, and is now at its lowest Black Friday price?

You scroll down slightly from the very page you're reading – that's how!

What we're trying to say is, we've done the legwork for you (no really, it was nothing) and sifted through hundreds of deals to find the best portable speakers that are both really good, and really good value. So, without further ado, here are the five best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals live right now – though take note, two at least will not be around for long...

The 5 best Black Friday 2020 Bluetooth speaker deals live now

JBL Flip 5 £120 £79 (save £41) at Amazon

JBL's newest Flip got a resounding five-star review from us – the solid sonic chops it can deliver at this level simply can't be denied. While the price of this rugged little speaker has been up at £120 for a little while now, Amazon is currently offering it at a discount.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 (black) £89 £50 (save £39) at Amazon

The excellent Wonderboom sequel ups the ante with a 13-hour battery, waterproofing, stereo pairing and an outdoor mode (it's a little tree button on the underside of the speaker). The original was already splendid, and this little mug-size speaker is even better.View Deal

Anker SoundCore 2 £40 £28 (save £12) at Amazon

Under intense review, we praised the Soundcore 2's impressive 12-hour battery life, good Bluetooth range and fully waterproof IPX7 design. While we said at the time you could get better sound for the money, that was before the company went and reduced it to £28... View Deal

Bigger Ultimate Ears speaker, bigger saving Ultimate Ears Megablast £270 £95 (save £175) at Amazon

This is a top deal on Ultimate Ears' loudest portable Bluetooth speaker. Sound is dispersed in all directions thanks to its cylindrical design, and Amazon's Alexa voice assistant comes built in so you can just speak to control it. It's one of Amazon's lightning deals, so you may not even see it in the list below. Hurry! View Deal

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom £89 £30 (save £58) at Amazon

Flash sale: durable and fully waterproof – it even floats – this nifty little portable Bluetooth speaker offers a 10-hour battery life, an impressively weighty sound for a small speaker, and a pairing function to 'double up' with other Wonderbooms. And the black version is just £30 for the whole day! Run! View Deal

