These 5-star Q Acoustics floorstanders are back at their temptingly low Black Friday price

We've spotted an unbelievable deal return for a set of incredible floorstanding speakers. We saw it during the last Black Friday sale, at which point we called the price 'farcically low'. Now the price drop is back we are super-keen to spread the word about this brilliant hi-fi bargain.

The deal is for the superb Q Acoustics 3050i, which takes the five-star floorstanders down from £749 to just £449 at Peter Tyson (the deal is also available at Richer Sounds). That's a fantastic £300 saving on a pair of incredibly talented five-star speakers.

Best Q Acoustics 3050i deal

The 3050i might have been out for a while, but they still deliver incredible sound. Punchy, musical and capable of performing on a large scale, they're well worth investigating if you want to elevate your home listening experience.

Q Acoustics' supremely talented 3000i range has been one of our absolute favourite affordable speaker lines, delivering well-balanced, expertly judged speakers that grant superb value for money. The 3010i and 3020i standmounters bagged the full five-star haul, a feat matched by the similarly talented but naturally much larger and costlier 3050i floorstanders.

As with the 3010i and 3020i, the 3050i go big on cabinet rigidity, using point-to-point bracing to provide extra support to the parts that require stiffening to make them quieter. Unique to the 3050i, the speakers incorporate 'Helmholtz Pressure Equalizer' technology, something that sounds impenetrably fancy but, in simple English, is a tube filled with damping materials within the cabinet for absorbing energy and reducing internal resonances from negatively affecting the speakers' performance.

What this all adds up to is some serious firepower. The 3050i are excellent at crafting a proper performance, melding a genuinely musical, exciting temperament with the refinement and restraint that avoids any harshness. The 3050i are always expertly riding that tightrope, communicating all of the emotion and character of their musical cargo without ever forgetting to add in the subtler shades. Across almost all the key facets of musical performance, the 3050i are absolute pros.

Sold on owning a pair of the best floorstanding speakers at their price? Head over to Peter Tyson and save big on any finish you fancy: white, black, grey or walnut.

