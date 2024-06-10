There’s a new AirPlay feature coming which Apple didn’t mention at WWDC 2024

Apple mentioned a couple of AV upgrades coming to its operating systems and devices during its WWDC 2024 keynote. But there's a new audio feature coming which wasn’t mentioned during the main presentation but is tucked away in Apple’s official press release.

AirPlay, Apple’s system for streaming audio wirelessly from an iOS device is getting spatial audio support, “including support for Dolby Atmos, when using AirPlay to stream audio from iPhone and iPad to HomePod and compatible third-party audio equipment.”

Up until now, you’ve only been able to play Dolby Atmos tracks through a HomePod which is directly hooked up to Apple Music. This upgrade means you'll be able to stream tracks in Dolby Atmos using just an Apple smartphone or tablet using an AirPlay connection. Not only that, but you'll be able to stream Dolby Atmos to other compatible wireless speakers.

Extra details were thin on the ground, though, so exactly which speakers will be compatible remains to be seen.

If you’re interested in trying out this new feature, the AirPlay update should roll out in the autumn, together with the rest of the software features announced at the keynote.

