By Tom Bailey
published

Part soundbar, part streaming system, yours for only £99

The Roku Streambar is back down to under £100 at Amazon with this early Black Friday deal
On the hunt for a budget soundbar in the Black Friday sales? You're in luck – Amazon has just dropped the price of the excellent Roku Streambar to only £99 (opens in new tab)

Normally £130, the Streambar is a great all-in-one solution with 4K HDR streaming built in. Check out our review and you'll see that we raved about its "well-projected sound" and "great features".

If you want to boost your TV's audio for less, this £99 Roku soundbar deal (opens in new tab) makes a lot of sense...

Roku Streambar £130 £99 at Amazom (save £31)
Roku's one-box streamer/soundbar solution connects to your TV via HDMI and at this price is a great way to level up your TV's sound and add a wealth of streaming services at the same time. An absolute steal at £99.

The Roku Streambar is billed as a "two-in-one entertainment upgrade that adds 4K HDR streaming and cinematic sound to any TV". Essentially, it's a streaming stick and soundbar combined, and at 35cm long and 6cm high it's small enough to fit under most TVs.

Under the sleek hood, there's a 1.9-in full-range quad driver setup, with two speakers angled forward and two angled outward for a more immersive sound experience.

You simply plug it into your TV's HDMI socket. It comes with a voice remote too, and Bluetooth – so you can also stream music from your phone to it.

The Roku TV platform offers access to several subscription services including, but not limited to, NetflixAmazon Prime VideoDisney+, Apple TV, Spotify and Now TV. Roku also provides access to over 10,000 films and TV episodes courtesy of its (free) Roku Channel.

Fancy snapping up a Roku Streambar for £99? You can find the discount at Amazon (opens in new tab). Not a fan of Amazon? Currys (opens in new tab) and Argos (opens in new tab) are offering the same product for £100 – just £1 extra.

