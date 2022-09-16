The new Chromecast will reportedly only cost $30

Reports surfacing of a new Chromecast potentially releasing soon aren’t new, but we may have a better idea as to how this new Chromecast fits into Google’s existing line-up. A new leak suggests that the new Chromecast, expected to be titled 'the Chromecast with Google TV (HD)', will cost just $30 in the United States.

This new Google streaming device will sit just below the existing Chromecast with Google TV, which costs $50 as standard, making the new HD model 40 per cent cheaper than the 4K equipped model. International pricing hasn’t made an appearance, but going off the reported US pricing structure we could see the following:

Chromecast with Google TV (2021) vs Chromecast with Google TV (HD) (2022) UK price US price AUS price Chromecast with Google TV (2021) £60 $50 AU$99 Chromecast with Google TV (HD) (2022) around £36 $30 around $59

However, with the Chromecast with Google TV being released around a year ago now, we’ve already seen deals in which the Chromecast has dropped down to £45 in the UK or $39 in the US, so is this new Chromecast actually a good deal? Frankly we were all hoping that the cheaper Chromecast would justify its existence with a truly competitive price point, but if you can time it right and get the fully featured 4K version for just £9 or even $1 more, then surely it’s a no-brainer to go for the better streaming device.

In reality, it looks like this Chromecast (HD) is competing against the likes of the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and Roku Express, with Google attempting to get a foot in the door of the cheaper streaming market that is dominated by these two devices. However, both of these devices still undercut the new Chromecast, so is this attempt by Google inadequate? With the majority of modern TVs being 4K resolution, we have to wonder if those sticking by 1080p care enough to splurge on a more expensive streaming stick when they could get the Fire or Roku for cheaper. We may be proved wrong yet, but our “cheap” Chromecast pessimism is the predominant gut feeling as of now.

