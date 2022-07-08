Has the 2022 Chromecast line up leaked?

Rumours are stirring of a successor to Google’s underrated audio streamer from 2015. The Chromecast Audio, which has since become a cult device for those looking for a high-resolution wireless audio solution, might be getting revived soon – as evidenced within the Google Home app.

An investigation by 9to5 Google (opens in new tab) has found a new device titled YND within the code of the Google Home APK, with Google reportedly preparing this new device to be integrated within its smart device ecosystem. Further digging found Google Home code that explicitly labels YND as Chromecast Audio, with links to the original Chromecast Audio being present too. This is pretty solid evidence, but there’s more.

Adding fuel to fire with this rumour is the fact that it doesn’t appear to be running the Google TV operating system, thus striking out the possibility that this could be a new Chromecast streaming device for TVs. Speaking of, references to both the current Chromecast with Google TV and a rumoured upcoming Chromecast HD TV streaming device have also been found within the code, both labelled under Chromecast Video.

It’s therefore looking like Google could be gearing up for a big refresh of the Chromecast line up with multiple new devices possibly launching soon. Would you like to see the Chromecast Audio make a return?

