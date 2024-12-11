The M6xTT turntable is more gorgeous acrylic from Musical Fidelity – just in a smaller and cheaper package

Musical Fidelity made quite the statement last year when it re-entered the high-end turntable market. Indeed, the M8xTT arrived with the impressive technical and aesthetic prowess of the 2002-released M1 model it was inspired by. There is, however, no getting around the fact that the deck is, both in terms of size and price, a beast, weighing almost 32kg and costing £8,249 / $9,999 / AU$18,000. Enter the new M6xTT.

This second modern-era turntable from Musical FIdelity arrives as a more compact and wallet-friendly version, bringing its sibling's engineering DNA and transparent multi-acrylic structure to a more accommodating form and affordable price point.

Like its sibling, the belt-driven M6xTT sports a dual-layer acrylic plinth that naturally isolates the tonearm and bearing assembly from the motor, and sits on four magnetic feet with Teflon spacers for stability and resonance control.

Moving our eyes upwards we get to a 6.6kg aluminium platter – again, an acrylic construction – damped with thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) for improved stability. The motor, meanwhile, promises stable rotation speed at either 33 or 45rpm courtesy of its “sophisticated” DC-driven AC generator. While the Mx8TT switches between the two supported speeds automatically, a push-button makes the change here.

(Image credit: Musical Fidelity)

As with the M8xTT’s 10-inch tonearm, the M6xTT’s nine-inch arm sports a conical aluminium tube and acrylic bearing ring and, as you’d expect, is fully adjustable for azimuth and VTA. Two counterweights, also damped with TPE, accommodate a variety of cartridges. The M6xTT is not supplied with one, but it does come with a leather platter mat, a heavy aluminium record puck, and a semi-balanced 5P-to-RCA interconnect cable that fits to the turntable’s DIN connection.

The Musical Fidelity M6xTT can be purchased without a tonearm, although the price with it included and pre-mounted is £4799 / $tbc / AU$9000.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Best turntables 2024: top 9 record players tested by our expert reviewers

I’ve just listened to £250,000 worth of turntables and this is what I learned

Also new from the brand: Musical Fidelity's phono preamp promises reference-class performance without the high price tag