The five-star Naim Mu-so 2 has had its price slashed – but stocks are very limited

Black Friday is just around the corner and the deals are stacking up already. You can currently get your hands on a professionally refurbished Naim Mu-so 2 for £799 at Peter Tyson , down from £1149. This model has been refurbished by Naim itself, which should be reassuring to any potential buyers.

We recommend jumping on the deal while stocks last – the Naim Mu-so 2 is a fantastic wireless system that holds a special place in hi-fi history.

At the time of release, the original Naim Mu-so was an interesting bit of kit, offering wireless network multi-room streaming, physical connectivity, amplification, and built-in speakers. At the time we weren’t really too sure how to categorise it.

Of course, since then there have been plenty of active wireless speakers and streamers entering the fray, with many providing excellent results. Despite this, the second generation Naim Mu-so managed to build on what made the original such an impressive product; it kept the range relevant and earned a five-star rating from us.

Naim Mu-so 2 Wireless Music System was £1149 now £799 (save £350)

Despite growing competition, the second generation of Naim Mu-so is able to hold its own against an ever-expanding array of wireless speakers and streaming amps. Sporting a tidy all-in-one design, the Mu-so 2 offers rich sound and a user-friendly app. If you’re looking for a comprehensive unit to handle audio, this deal on a professional refurbished model might be the one for you.

In our review, we gave the Mu-so 2 five stars across the board for sound, features, and build. In particular, we noted its comprehensive feature list, great all-in-one design, and its rich, rhythmic, insightful sound.

The Naim Mu-so 2 allows you to stream hi-res audio via UPnP (Universal Plug and Play) and access all of your favourite music through AirPlay 2, Apple Music, Tidal, Spotify Connect, and built-in Chromecast.

It handles offline streaming via Bluetooth. Alongside this, there are USB, optical, and 3.5 mm inputs offering flexibility when it comes to connecting sources such as a CD player. An HDMI ARC socket was also added to this model, allowing users to connect their TV set to pass through high-quality Blu-ray formats.

Naim also says that it improved wi-fi stability in the second-gen Mu-so, though a wired ethernet port is still available, and is the best option for the most stable internet connection possible.

Overall the Mu-so 2 brings an impressive amount of sonic progression from the original, along with improved useability and an HDMI socket for better system integration.

Interested in a discount on a professionally refurbished model? Head over to Peter Tyson and get the Naim Mu-so 2 for £799 now.

