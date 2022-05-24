The first outdoor Roku TV is vastly cheaper than the Samsung Terrace

Element Electronics and Roku have collaborated on a new 55-inch outdoor TV that's surprisingly affordable, significantly undercutting Samsung's rival alfresco model, the Terrace.

The Element Outdoor Roku TV is part of the brand's Patio Series, designed to withstand outdoor exposure while being easily viewable in daylight. The company says that the 60Hz 4K LCD can reach 700 nits of brightness, making it suitable for partial sun conditions with an anti-glare coating that should reduce unwanted reflections. Made from weather-resistant metal with an IP55 rating, according to Roku, it can handle everything from "rain, snow, sprinklers, splashing, humidity or whatever else the environment has to throw at it" at temperatures ranging from -20°C to 40°C (-4°F to 104°F).

The screen also features tempered safety glass four times stronger than Element's standard displays helping to minimise the risk of damage from garden hazards such as rogue balls, while its in-built speaker system is designed to cut through outdoor noise.

Running on Roku's OS, the Element Outdoor Roku TV includes support for HDR10 and gives users access to a host of streaming apps, including Amazon, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Netflix and YouTube, controllable from the Roku app or the included Roku voice remote, which comes with a protective flexible silicone case.

The Element Outdoor Roku TV is available now in the US at Walmart, priced at $1300 (around £1040, AU$1837), well below Samsung's competing outdoor TV, the Terrace. First launched in 2020, the Terrace boasts a 240Hz display capable of 2000 nits of brightness for visibility in full sunlight, but the 75-inch model costs a considerable $6500 (£6500, around AU$11, 482) while the 55-inch version is priced at $3500 (£4000, around AU$2265).

