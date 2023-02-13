The Dark Side Of The Moon's mega-money 50th-anniverary boxset includes new Dolby Atmos mix

Pink Floyd fans can now enjoy the band's masterpiece in Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound. A new 50th anniversary Dark Side Of The Moon boxset includes a Blu-ray disc containing a Dolby Atmos mix for the first time.

The package is perhaps the ultimate boxset. Called The Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set (opens in new tab), it comes with a bundle of fan goodies, including:

Two CDs: one is a remaster of the original The Dark Side Of The Moon studio album, remastered by James Guthrie in gatefold sleeve with 12-page booklet; the other is The Dark Side Of The Moon Live At Wembley Empire Pool from 1974, in a gatefold sleeve with a 12-page booklet.

Two LPs: one is the remastered studio album presented in 180g heavyweight LP in a gatefold sleeve, with original posters and stickers; the other is the same live album as above, remastered in 180g heavyweight LP in gatefold with two posters featuring designs by Ian Emes and Gerald Scarfe.

Two audio Blu-rays: one is the original studio album in 5.1 (24bit/96kHz) and high-resolution remastered stereo mixes (24bit/192kHz), plus a 5.1 surround mix and stereo mix both in dts-HD MA; the second contains the new Dolby Atmos mix, and two stereo mixes (one in 24-bit/192kHz and one in dts-HD MA).

An audio DVD: this is the original studio album remastered in surround (Dolby Digital @448 kbps and Dolby Digital @640 kbps) and stereo (LPCM – 24-bit/48 kHz) mixes.

But that's not all. It also comes with two books – one 160-page hardback with rare black and white photos from the 1973 and 1974 tours of the UK and USA, one 76-page songbook of the original album – and replicas of two 7" singles (Money/Any Colour You Like; Us and Them/Time).

Collectors, credit cards at the ready. The Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set is available to pre-order now, and is available from 24th March. As for the question of Money, it'll cost you £215 / $283 / AU$408.

