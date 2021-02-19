The 9 best TV deals live this weekend

Looking for the best deal on a new TV this weekend? You're in the right place!

The internet is awash with TVs – and discounted TVs at that. But how do you possibly dig out the real TV deals from the mountain of so-so offerings doing the rounds? Actually, you don't have to: we've already done the legwork to bring you this round-up of the best TV deals available right now.

There's something for everyone here, from cheap 43-inch and 55-inch Samsung 4K LCD TVs to brilliant LG OLED TVs and right the way up to an 8K Samsung QLED TV.

So whether you want a new blockbuster TV to upgrade your home cinema experience or a bargain for a second room, read on for our pick of the best TV deals of the weekend...

Best TV deals live this weekend

Samsung UE43TU7100 43-inch 4K LCD TV £479 £379 at Currys

This is more or less Samsung's cheapest model from 2020, and it's already had a hearty discount. It's a great TV for the money, too. it does a remarkably good job in terms of core picture and sound performance, and boasts the best, most-app packed operating system in the business. As long as you can live with only two HDMIs, there’s little reason not to buy. Five stars, Award winnerView Deal

Sony KD-48A9 48-inch 4K OLED TV £1799 £1499 at Sevenoaks

To cut a long story short, this is the best sub-50-inch TV you can buy. This is one of the first OLED TVs available below 55 inches, and it trumps the 48in LG CX for both picture and sound quality. That said, it doesn't have the next-gen HDMI features of the LG, which is something to consider if you're a keen gamer. Five stars, Award winnerView Deal

Samsung UE55TU8000 55-inch 4K LCD TV £699 £549 at Peter Tyson The 55-inch TU8000 launched at £699, received a five-star verdict from us when we reviewed it at £599, and is now available for just £549. It has actually been as low as £499, but those super-cheap deals are now gone and it's still a great buy at £549. Five stars, Award winnerView Deal

LG OLED55CX 55-inch 4K OLED TV £1799 £1299 at Richer Sounds Ready to be succeeded by LG's 2021 models, the superb CX is a real steal right now. This is the most affordable 2020 model that has all of LG's latest picture technology, and it performs beautifully. It's got you covered for next-gen games consoles, too, thanks to HDMIs that support features such as VRR. Five starsView Deal

Panasonic TX-55HZ1000B 55-inch 4K OLED TV £1995 £1499 at Sonic Direct This is, without doubt, one of the best TVs of 2020, receiving a five-star rating from us when we reviewed it at £1899. It's now £400 cheaper than that (and £500 cheaper than at launch), making it an even better buy. Five starsView Deal

Samsung QE55Q80T 55-inch 4K QLED TV £1599 £1099 at Hughes This 2020 model has dropped in price by a tasty £500 since its launch last year. It's one step down from Samsung's flagship 90T 4K TV and represents an excellent mid-range choice. It's a great option for gamers, too.View Deal

Sony KD-65XH9005 65-inch 4K LCD TV £1499 £1099 at Hughes

Sony's XH90 model is 'Ready for PS5', which means it supports 4K at 120Hz, VRR and ALLM. It's also a great all-round TV. In fact, it's one of the best performance-per-pound TVs you can buy – especially now it's been discounted by this much. Five stars, Award winnerView Deal

Samsung QE65Q95T 65-inch QLED 4K TV £2999 £1799 at Amazon

Samsung's 4K flagship for 2020 has now shed £1200 from its price. Despite a couple of specs being slightly downgraded from last year's equivalent model, we were extremely impressed with the Q95T when we reviewed it, praising its natural picture, improved motion and sound, and superb smart platform. Five starsView Deal