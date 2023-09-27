The 50-inch version of the five-star TCL RP620K Roku TV is now just £259 at Currys

If you’re looking for a discount 4K TV that can stream thousands of the best movies and shows, then you might want to check this deal out!

The TCL 50RP620K Roku TV is now down to just £259, thanks to a fresh discount over at Currys .

This 50-inch 4K UHD TV has had its price slashed by a total of £140 since launching two years ago when it hit shelves at £399.

We reviewed the 55-inch version of this TV back in 2021, which launched at £449. We were impressed with this model, noting that it had a grown-up and natural approach which is rare at this price point.

A lot of sets at this level attempt to dazzle but end up falling short or simply looking garish; however we gave the 55RP620K a five-star review, praising its colours, contrast control, and its excellent smart platform, and we have every reason to believe that this 50-inch version will be just as good.

TCL 50RP620K Roku TV £259 £399 at Currys (save £140) We gave the 55-inch version of TCL's 4K RP620K Roku TV a five-star review and thought it stood up where other sets in a similar price range fall flat, namely with its grown-up and natural approach, excellent colours, and great OS. Now, the 50-inch version is down to just £259 at Curry, which is £140 less than its 2021 launch price.

TCL’s Roku TVs come with Roku’s operating system built-in, which grants access to the best video streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV, and the other usual favourites.

In terms of connectivity, the TCL’s 50RP620K features four HDMI 2.0 ports, with one of those handling ARC duties.

There is also an optical audio output, handy if you are connecting to a soundbar or other audio device that lacks HDMI connectivity.

TCL’s Roku TV supports the HDR10 and HLG HDR formats, although there is no motion processing, and it's a bit short on dark detail. However, we felt those were acceptable compromises at full price, let alone this massively discounted one.

The TV also features built-in wi-fi allowing for a wireless online connection, though there is also an ethernet port if you want to keep things wired up.

The 50RP620K packs a host of handy features that improve functionality, such as compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri allowing users to control their TV using voice commands.



AirPlay 2, along with other screen mirroring tools from Android or Windows devices, are also compatible with the 50RP620K TV. There’s also the Roku App which allows users to control the TV with their phone or voice.

Interested? Head over to Currys to check out this latest discount

