The 5 best Prime Day UK tablet deals 2020: discounts and price drops galore

Looking for the best Prime Day tablet deals? There's plenty flying around right now, but here's our top five...
If you're in the market for an iPad, you can save a healthy £50 off the relatively-new 10.2in model at John Lewis. It comes with a Retina display, FaceID and a bargain sub-£300 price tag.
Not to be outdone, Amazon has slashed up to 45% of its Fire HD tablets. You can now pick up the excellent Fire HD 10 for just £90 – almost half price.
Prefer Android? Amazon has also slapped a host of Prime Day discounts on Samsung Galaxy Tabs. The biggest bargain so far? The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in Oxford Grey, which has dropped from £350 to £275 – a £75 saving. You can also nab Samsung's bargain A series tablets for under £100.
Credit card ready for action? Here's are the 5 best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up, we'll be keeping a keen eye tablet prices in the coming weeks.
Apple iPad 10.2in 2019 32GB Silver
£349 £299 at John Lewis
If you're looking for a cheap iPad, the 2019 model is a great place to start. The display misses out on HDR support but the natural-looking picture is impressive and the sound is loud and dynamic. A user-friendly device at a user-friendly price.View Deal
Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB
£149 £89 at Amazon
Amazon has discounted this five-star, 10.1in tablet by a whopping 40%. The deal is open to Prime members only. Not a member? Just use the 30-day free trial to fix that. An absolute steal.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Oxford Grey)
£350 £275 at Amazon The 2019 Tab S6 Lite sports a 10.4in display, Dolby Atmos and four AKG-tuned internal speakers. Unlike its rival, the iPad, this tablet also comes with a stylus pen in the box. Pocket a £75 discount while you can.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 32GB
£139 £99 at Amazon
This Prime Day deal gets you a tasty £40 off Samsung's family-friendly budget tablet with 8in display and 32GB of storage. Grab 30% off before the deals ends on Wednesday night.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 128GB
£899 £659 at Amazon
You can save £240 off this multi-tasking marvel, which boasts a 12.3in PixelSense display with facial recognition. We typically see the best deals on the Pro 7 but this is a real corker.View Deal
Looking for the best tablets money can buy?
Or the best Amazon Fire TV deals ahead of Prime Day?
Get up to speed on Amazon Prime Day