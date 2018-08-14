A 120cm long, the Teufel Cinebar Pro is a big soundbar. But then, the German brand has specified the Cinebar Pro so lavishly it's hardly surprising it takes up a lot of space.

Let's tick the features off.

Sound is delivered by two 25mm tweeters in combination with six 10cm mid-range drivers, powered by a total of 200 watts. Two of those six bigger drivers fire sideways in an effort to deliver a surround-sound effect. The low-end presence is bolstered by 150-watt subwoofer (the XL) fitted with a 25cm driver and happy to be configured as either a forward- or downward-firing device.

Connectivity runs to four 4K-enabled HDMI inputs, a digital coaxial input, a digital optical input, two 3.5mm analogue inputs, an ethernet input, Bluetooth 4.0 and Google Chromecast.

Outputs include a 3.5mm analogue/headphone socket and an ARC-enabled HDMI output. Wall-mounting brackets are integrated.

The Cinebar Pro is on sale now, either online or from Teufel's flagship Berlin store. The price of all of this? £1099.

