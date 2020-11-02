TCL's sideways rollable TV is the craziest OLED you'll see all year

OLED TV tech continues to advance at a staggering rate. LG's rollable OLED seemed as futuristic as they come, but it looks positively old fashioned compared to this new model from TCL, which unfurls horizontally rather than vertically.

In a demo at the DTC 2020 conference, the Chinese firm showed off the TV, complete with info such as captions that moved into place as the screen unfurled.

Take a look, courtesy of OLED-info.

TCL also showed off a rollable OLED that unrolls vertically, just like LG's.

TCL hasn't committed to an official name, or release date for either set. And there's no word on what this kind of TV could be used for, apart from saving space (your TV cabinet could double as a usable surface until your TV pops up out of it and unrolls, for example). It's likely to be used for public displays such as advertising and promotion before being made available for the home.

Indeed, LG showed off its rollable tech back at the start of 2019, but the TV has only just gone on sale – and only in the firm's native South Korea for the moment. So if you're looking for a new TV, don't count on a sideways-rolling model being available any time soon.

Still, we can dream. Imagine hitting the Netflix button on your remote and watching your TV scroll into place...

