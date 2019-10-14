Tangent launches retro ELIO all-in-one music system

Tight on space? Tangent Audio's new ELIO all-in-one system could be just the ticket. Perhaps inspired by hygge (the Danish art of 'celebrating coziness'), Tangent's engineers have packed a CD player, FM/DAB+ radio and wireless technology into one box of tricks.

Despite its retro looks, the wi-fi-equipped ELIO provides access to streaming services such Spotify, DLNA / UPnP formats and internet radio stations. It also has Bluetooth for direct streaming from smartphones or tablets. Round the back, inputs include an aux input and USB, plus a 3.5mm line out.

Tangent promises "a level of sound quality that belies its size", achieved by two 3-inch full range speaker drive units that output 2 x 20 watts. Listeners can tweak the ELIO's sound profile using equaliser presets.

If the included remote control is a little too retro for your liking, the ELIO can be partnered with Tangent's iOS/Android app, which allows users to switch sources, select radio station presets and "much more".

If you prefer a system that won't dominate a room, the dimmable display can be set to colour or black and white. It displays photos, local weather and the time, and also functions an an alarm clock.

The ELIO all-in-one audio system comes in either a gloss black or walnut veneer finish. It's available in the UK at the end of October priced at £399.

