Synology has released a free download in order to upgrade a whole host of its network attached storage (NAS) devices to support Apple AirPlay.

The update will allow you to stream content from Synology's Audio Station software, stored on your NAS device, directly to an AirPlay device.

Synology says you will also be able to use its DS audio application to use your Apple iOS or Android device to access and stream content from your NAS.

The software update is available for free download from the Support section on the Synology website.

The AirPlay upgrade applies to the following models: RS2211+, RS2211RP+, DS1511+, RS411, DS411+II, DS411+, DS411j, DS411slim, DS211+, DS211, DS211j, DS111, DS1010+, RS810+, RS810RP+, DS410, DS410j, DS710+, DS210+, DS210j, DS110+, DS110j, DS509+, RS409+, RS409RP+, RS409, DS409+, DS409, DS209+II, DS209+, DS209, DS109+, DS109, DS409slim, RS408, RS408-RP, DS508, DS408.

